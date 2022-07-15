2003 Volkswagen EuroVan Westfalia MV Weekender Shows That Sometimes Less Is More

When shopping for a camper van, most people want the most packed rig they can buy, even though they will never use all the features. And yet, some people know their business and are content with a lot less. For them, Volkswagen built the Weekender line of campers.
There’s always a compromise with campers, no matter how much money you spend. Of course, you could be Will Smith and buy a $2.5 million motorhome. Sorry, Will, this remark was not for you. But with anything smaller than that, you need to cut corners to make ends meet. There’s a huge compromise when you get to the size of a compact van. Fortunately, Volkswagen knows that, and their Westfalia builds offer great features.
Some people can settle for less, though. It’s hard to camp in a small van for an extended time, so why bother buying a packed one anyway. Here’s where the Weekender shows its genius. There’s no kitchen and pretty much nothing. But being a Westfalia still counts for something, and some clever features can make spending the night more enjoyable.
It may not have a kitchen or a shower, but this EuroVan can still sleep a family thanks to the flat-folding rear bench and the loft bed under the Westfalia pop-top tent. The latter has got a replacement fabric from CaveVan, so it’s in perfect shape. The van has many interesting upgrades like the Rhino Rack Sunseeker awning, the Thule roof rack, and the Yakima bike rack. You don’t need to worry about the beer, as this EuroVan comes with an electric cooler for those relaxed weekends.
As far as the Volkswagen EuroVan goes, this 2003 example is in good shape. It was acquired by the seller in 2018 and was later treated with a rebuilt transmission, as well as many engine parts and brake components replaced. The engine is standard business, with the trusted 2.8-liter VR6 rated at 201 horsepower under the hood. The power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission. The torque converter was replaced, and an additional transmission fluid cooler was installed.
The EuroVan is not perfect, with some rust stains here and there and minor damage to the rear repaired in 2017 by replacing the rear bumper. But these are all relatively benign, and the fact that most critical components have been either replaced or rebuilt guarantees a long life without significant problems. The three-volume repair manual is included in the sale so that the new owner will know how to service and modify the camper.
The best part is that this EuroVan can be bought for pocket money, considering that many people sell their rig during the summer. Three days into the auction, this Westfalia MV Weekender only registered three bids on Bring a Trailer, with the highest at $2,600.
Some people can settle for less, though. It’s hard to camp in a small van for an extended time, so why bother buying a packed one anyway. Here’s where the Weekender shows its genius. There’s no kitchen and pretty much nothing. But being a Westfalia still counts for something, and some clever features can make spending the night more enjoyable.
It may not have a kitchen or a shower, but this EuroVan can still sleep a family thanks to the flat-folding rear bench and the loft bed under the Westfalia pop-top tent. The latter has got a replacement fabric from CaveVan, so it’s in perfect shape. The van has many interesting upgrades like the Rhino Rack Sunseeker awning, the Thule roof rack, and the Yakima bike rack. You don’t need to worry about the beer, as this EuroVan comes with an electric cooler for those relaxed weekends.
As far as the Volkswagen EuroVan goes, this 2003 example is in good shape. It was acquired by the seller in 2018 and was later treated with a rebuilt transmission, as well as many engine parts and brake components replaced. The engine is standard business, with the trusted 2.8-liter VR6 rated at 201 horsepower under the hood. The power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission. The torque converter was replaced, and an additional transmission fluid cooler was installed.
The EuroVan is not perfect, with some rust stains here and there and minor damage to the rear repaired in 2017 by replacing the rear bumper. But these are all relatively benign, and the fact that most critical components have been either replaced or rebuilt guarantees a long life without significant problems. The three-volume repair manual is included in the sale so that the new owner will know how to service and modify the camper.
The best part is that this EuroVan can be bought for pocket money, considering that many people sell their rig during the summer. Three days into the auction, this Westfalia MV Weekender only registered three bids on Bring a Trailer, with the highest at $2,600.