Volkswagen EuroVan Westfalia MV Weekender Looks Ready for a Lap on the Racetrack

Those in search of a family camper can look no further than this 2003 Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender. Despite the fact it lacks a kitchenette, it can still offer proper accommodation for up to four people. The Eurovan can also be used as an everyday vehicle or for stealth camping.
Volkswagen sold two versions of its Eurovan Westfalia camper. The cheaper version MV Weekender lacks the kitchenette area but compensates for this with a bigger seating capacity. For those who need a camper more than a van, the Eurovan Camper offers more goodies, including the ability to cook inside. But for most people, the Weekender was good enough.
The Westfalia MV Weekender comes with a pop-top tent and an additional bed beneath it. A characteristic of this setup is the second row of rear-facing seats which can be removed to make more space inside the van. The rear bench folds out into a bed, with plenty of comfort for two people. This 2003 example on Bring a Trailer also comes with a fold-out dinette table, power outlets, a refrigerator, and an aftermarket power inverter.
Everything looks neat inside and out, except for some dings on the rear tailgate. The Eurovan has been recently refurbished and fitted with worthy enhancements like the ARB Touring side awning, the Thule roof rack, and the swing-out bicycle carrier. Braking is handled by four-wheel anti-lock discs, and the van is equipped with a stability control system. The front brake calipers along with the front and rear discs and pads were replaced in October 2021.
As you can see, there’s plenty of stopping power that keeps the 201 horsepower of the 2.8-liter VR6 engine in check. The engine has seen extensive maintenance work done in preparation for the sale, so it should work without issues for many miles to come. Power is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic transaxle.
The Eurovan is waiting for a new owner on Bring a Trailer, where the highest bid sits at $7,000 at the time of writing. There are still three days left before the auction closes, so this should heat up shortly.
