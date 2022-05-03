2002 Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender Gest a Second Chance to Find Its Master

The fourth generation of the Volkswagen Transporter was sold under the Eurovan nameplate in the U.S. With the help of Westfalia, the Eurovan became the darling of the camping community, coming with legendary reliability and impressive features for the time. This 2002 Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender offers both and could be yours for a very attractive price.
It’s unfortunate when an auction-winning bidder changes their mind and doesn’t follow through with their commitment to buy the vehicle they auctioned for. But this can prove to be someone else’s luck, as they could hopefully buy the same vehicle for an even better price. That’s exactly the case for this 2002 Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender selling on Bring a Trailer for the second time.
The camper is no lemon and comes with a powerful 2.8-liter VR6 engine paired to a four-speed automatic transaxle. The 179k miles on the odometer seem like a lot, but for the Volkswagens of that time, it’s rather nothing to fret about. The body is finished in white and features a Westfalia pop-top tent that allows the inhabitants to stand, as well as sleep in the bunk bed under the roof.
The Volkswagens of the time were wonderfully engineered machines (some people would even call them "overengineered") and the fit and finish are impeccable. The rear cabin area features a second-row rear-facing captain’s chair seat, as well as a rear bench that folds flat to sleep two. An additional sleeping area is under the pop-top tent, and there’s a mandatory fold-out dinette table and plenty of storage cabinets. No kitchenette though, and we guess this is why it’s called a weekender.
The 2002 Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender has the best offer at the time of writing of $7,700, which is a small price to pay for this camper. There are still three days left to go, so things might change, but considering this was sold for $24,000 the first time it was listed on Bring a Trailer, it might prove a very good deal indeed.
The camper is no lemon and comes with a powerful 2.8-liter VR6 engine paired to a four-speed automatic transaxle. The 179k miles on the odometer seem like a lot, but for the Volkswagens of that time, it’s rather nothing to fret about. The body is finished in white and features a Westfalia pop-top tent that allows the inhabitants to stand, as well as sleep in the bunk bed under the roof.
The Volkswagens of the time were wonderfully engineered machines (some people would even call them "overengineered") and the fit and finish are impeccable. The rear cabin area features a second-row rear-facing captain’s chair seat, as well as a rear bench that folds flat to sleep two. An additional sleeping area is under the pop-top tent, and there’s a mandatory fold-out dinette table and plenty of storage cabinets. No kitchenette though, and we guess this is why it’s called a weekender.
The 2002 Volkswagen Eurovan Westfalia MV Weekender has the best offer at the time of writing of $7,700, which is a small price to pay for this camper. There are still three days left to go, so things might change, but considering this was sold for $24,000 the first time it was listed on Bring a Trailer, it might prove a very good deal indeed.