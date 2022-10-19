Museum-Grade 1974 Cadillac Found in a Barn Next to 100 Other Brothers

Museum-grade barn finds are the best finds, and this 1974 Cadillac De Ville is just living proof in this regard. Coming in impressive condition (though it’s not a perfect 10), this Cadillac is without a doubt one of the most surprising discoveries in a very long time.
First and foremost, let’s review the essentials.
The car was discovered in a Washington barn where it’s been sitting for no less than 37 years. The current owner explains on Craigslist that the De Ville was moved to the storage back in 1985 when everything was working just right.
In the meantime, the same barn turned into the home of nearly 100 other classics, including several other Cadillacs – unfortunately, no images with this mysterious collection have been shared, as they would’ve been quite a treat for car aficionados out there.
As we said, the De Ville flexes a totally unexpected shape, especially given its age and how long it spent in the barn. The Persian Green finish isn’t necessarily flawless, but it looks good anyway, while the beige leather inside doesn’t seem to require anything else than minor TLC.
The owner has a detailed description of all the work the car has received lately on Craigslist, and worth knowing is that additional occasional fixes are still required. Some aftermarket parts have also been installed, and now everything is working properly, just like you’d expect on a car looking so good.
At first glance, this De Ville is ready for the road, and the only thing that you may want to have in mind for a fix is the air conditioning system, but given the winter is coming, this shouldn’t be such a big concern.
But at the end of the day, this Cadillac De Ville returning after such a long tenure in hiding is definitely good news for the auto world, especially given these models are a lot harder to find these days. Anyone planning to get their hands on this Cadillac must be ready to spend $17,300 for it.
The car was discovered in a Washington barn where it’s been sitting for no less than 37 years. The current owner explains on Craigslist that the De Ville was moved to the storage back in 1985 when everything was working just right.
In the meantime, the same barn turned into the home of nearly 100 other classics, including several other Cadillacs – unfortunately, no images with this mysterious collection have been shared, as they would’ve been quite a treat for car aficionados out there.
As we said, the De Ville flexes a totally unexpected shape, especially given its age and how long it spent in the barn. The Persian Green finish isn’t necessarily flawless, but it looks good anyway, while the beige leather inside doesn’t seem to require anything else than minor TLC.
The owner has a detailed description of all the work the car has received lately on Craigslist, and worth knowing is that additional occasional fixes are still required. Some aftermarket parts have also been installed, and now everything is working properly, just like you’d expect on a car looking so good.
At first glance, this De Ville is ready for the road, and the only thing that you may want to have in mind for a fix is the air conditioning system, but given the winter is coming, this shouldn’t be such a big concern.
But at the end of the day, this Cadillac De Ville returning after such a long tenure in hiding is definitely good news for the auto world, especially given these models are a lot harder to find these days. Anyone planning to get their hands on this Cadillac must be ready to spend $17,300 for it.