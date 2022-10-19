Museum-Grade 1974 Cadillac Found in a Barn Next to 100 Other Brothers

More on this:

1 Cadillac Celestiq Big-Body Coupe Is the EV Land Yacht We Dreamt of, but Won’t Get

2 2024 Cadillac Celestiq Unveiled As $300K+ EV Luxury Land Yacht With Disappointing Design

3 Forget the Escalade-V, This 1934 Cadillac V-16 Is Even More Outrageous

4 Doug DeMuro Drives the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV and His Conclusion Will Surprise You

5 Black Raven 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Cost $151,665 and It Can Now Be Yours for Even More