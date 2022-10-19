The 2023 Thor Tellaro Has Everything You Need for a Comfortable Weekend Trip

The new Tellaro camper van lineup from Thor Motor Coach promises to offer travelers everything they need in a compact package. The motorhome was designed for the weekend warriors, and it’s packed with practical solutions to offer a comfortable stay.
The 2023 Thor Tellaro is built inside a RAM ProMaster 3500 XT window van chassis. Under the hood, it rocks a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine capable of delivering 276 hp and 250 lb-ft (339 Nm) of torque. Four floorplans are available for the RV: the 20A, the 20J, the 20K, and the 20L.
Every model incorporates unique design features. However, they also share some similarities. For example, they come with a wet bath and a multi-use social area. Moreover, all Tellaro versions measure 21.1 ft (6.4 meters) in length and 6.9-ft-wide (2.1-meter-wide). It’s a compact motorhome, but it’s jam-packed with amenities.
The RV has plenty of room for two travelers. However, the 20A and the 20J models also have the optional pop-up rooftop with a skylight that offers an additional sleeping space. Elsewhere, the 20A features a small workspace/dining area, a kitchen, and a rear bedroom.
The workspace/ dining area is quite simple. It has a swiveling table and comfortable seating for two. The kitchen in this unit is equipped with all the necessities, including a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, and a small refrigerator. The 20A also has a living room at the rear that can be converted into a bedroom with a king-size bed.
The 20J has a similar layout. Except, this motorhome has a sofa bed system at the rear. On the other hand, the 20K and the 20L are available with slightly different configurations, with the wet bath positioned in the back of the RV. Inside the 20K, you’ll notice an expanding sleeper sofa placed right in front of the entry. There’s also a removable table and a flip-up C-top that can be used both inside and outside.
Last but not least, the 20L model has the kitchen positioned at the front. It includes exactly the same appliances as the other floor plans. What’s different is that this one has a living room that converts into a sleeping area with twin beds.
The models have other things in common, including seats that swivel, ample storage, a bike rack, a hideaway food and water dish for your pet, and a 190-watt solar panel mounted on the roof. Recently Steve DuVal from Thor Motor Coach offered a full tour of the 2023 Tellaro camper van lineup. Check out the clip down below to see what they have to offer.
