Meet Dennis, a 2001 Dodge Ram Van Turned Into a Teeny Tiny Mobile Home

You don’t have to own many things to be happy. This couple converted a 2001 Dodge Ram van into a compact tiny home on wheels that’s stealthy on the outside and cozy on the inside. It doesn’t offer much space, but it’s enough for them because it allows the couple to get a taste of the van life experience.
Emily and Conner started their van life journey in 2020 when they bought the Dodge Ram van. It was a slow process, but they managed to completely renovate the inside of the vehicle and turn it into a cozy mobile home that has all the essentials. As you might’ve expected, the camper has an open-concept interior.
There’s a kitchen, a living room that also doubles as a bedroom, and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has a generous butcher block countertop, a round sink, a portable refrigerator, and a propane cooktop that they store in a large cabinet underneath the sink. Storage is provided by the upper cabinets as well. That’s where they keep the dry food and all the ingredients they need.
They also have some space above the cockpit area and at the rear of the van to put away their clothes. At the rear, you can find the living room/bedroom too. This area features an extra-long sofa that can be converted into a bed for two. Across the sofa is a large countertop with massive storage underneath. That’s where they keep all the items that don’t really have a place in the van.
Since it’s a compact vehicle, it doesn’t have room for a bathroom. But that’s ok because whenever they want to freshen up, they try to find public showers, campgrounds, or caravan parks. They still need to have water inside the van, so behind the driver’s seat, they keep a 7-gallon (32-liter) water jug.
Emily and Conner offered a tour of their 2001 Dodge Ram camper van to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the clip down below to see how they designed their little home on wheels.
There’s a kitchen, a living room that also doubles as a bedroom, and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has a generous butcher block countertop, a round sink, a portable refrigerator, and a propane cooktop that they store in a large cabinet underneath the sink. Storage is provided by the upper cabinets as well. That’s where they keep the dry food and all the ingredients they need.
They also have some space above the cockpit area and at the rear of the van to put away their clothes. At the rear, you can find the living room/bedroom too. This area features an extra-long sofa that can be converted into a bed for two. Across the sofa is a large countertop with massive storage underneath. That’s where they keep all the items that don’t really have a place in the van.
Since it’s a compact vehicle, it doesn’t have room for a bathroom. But that’s ok because whenever they want to freshen up, they try to find public showers, campgrounds, or caravan parks. They still need to have water inside the van, so behind the driver’s seat, they keep a 7-gallon (32-liter) water jug.
Emily and Conner offered a tour of their 2001 Dodge Ram camper van to the folks from Tiny Home Tours. You can watch the clip down below to see how they designed their little home on wheels.