Couple Converts ProMaster Van Into a Lovely Tiny Home on Wheels

Although living in a van comes with its own challenges, there are many people who embrace this nomadic lifestyle. People love to explore different places and travel wherever they want, all while enjoying the comforts of home. This lovely couple turned a ProMaster van into a little house on wheels. They equipped it with all the necessary amenities, adding a nice kitchen, a bedroom, and a bathroom!
Courtnie and Nate have been living in a van for the past three and a half years. And although they loved their previous build, they decided that their tiny house on wheels needed some upgrades. So they have moved into a new van: a 2022 RAM ProMaster 3500 with a 159-inch (404-cm) wheelbase.
It took them around eight months to complete the build, but the result is incredible. Their van conversion is loaded with features. The first thing you’re going to notice is the bathroom, which is positioned right in front of the entryway. It has green ceramic tiles that give it a pop of color, and it includes a shower, some cubbies, and a composting toilet, which can be moved outside whenever the two need some extra space.
Next to this area is the kitchen, which features generous countertops. The couple added a hidden pop-up shelf that houses all the skincare products that Courtnie uses. This is just one of the many ingenious solutions that maximize space inside the van. There’s also a slide-out countertop and an induction cooktop tucked inside a drawer. Elsewhere, you’ll see a deep sink with a gold faucet, a toaster oven, and a small refrigerator.
The kitchen comes with a comfortable seat as well, which has a removable top, allowing the two to store different items inside. Their little home on wheels actually has plenty of storage space. There’s a small area at the front where they can store their shoes, and they also have several upper cabinets as well. They even designed a space for their dog Tonkins at the rear.
The bedroom is also positioned in the back, and it features a day bed, which extends to a queen-size one to allow them to sleep in comfort. Their van also includes a dining area/ living room, which has two seats and a slide-out table that can function either as a dining table or as a small workspace.
Courtnie and Nate offered a full tour of their new tiny home on wheels. You can watch the clip down below to see what this converted ProMaster van is all about.
