One of the benefits of the industry’s shift to electric vehicles is that it’s opened the door to new competition to the legacy makes. Hot on the heels of Tesla, Rivian is looking to gain a foothold in the market by concentrating on two of the largest segments, pickups, and SUVs. The first model offered by the company is the pickup, the R1T. It’s now followed by the sport/ute derivative the 2022 Rivian R1S, which boasts three rows of seating for up to seven passengers.

42 photos