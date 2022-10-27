Devan Is an Off-Grid Camper Van That Fits Everything You Need Into a Compact Package

This ProMaster van conversion combines modern aesthetics with a functional design. It manages to squeeze into a compact space all the goodies that travelers need to camp in comfort. The van has a kitchen, a living room, a cozy bedroom, and two showers – an indoor and an outdoor one. Plus, it has a massive garage and tons of storage space.
The van, a 2022 RAM ProMaster 3500 with a 159-inch (404-cm) wheelbase, is jam-packed with amenities. Once you open the sliding door, you’re welcomed by a cozy interior that includes everything you need. There’s a nice living room that has a large window, which lets natural light bathe the interior. There are also two comfortable seats with storage underneath, a small folding table, and some cabinets that can be used to store away different items.
The kitchen includes numerous wood elements that give the whole camper a cozy vibe. It includes a flip-up counter extension that provides extra space, a two-burner induction cooktop, a stainless steel sink, and a small refrigerator. This area has some upper cabinets as well that provide ample storage.
Across the kitchen is the bathroom. Although it’s compact, it does the job. Inside, you’ll see a shower and a chemical toilet. The van comes with an outdoor shower too, which can be found at the rear. It’s a great addition that comes in handy when you want to keep the dirt out of the vehicle.
The bedroom is also positioned at the rear, and it has a custom-size bed that can sleep two. Above the bed, you’ll spot some cabinets that can be used to put away your clothes. But that’s not all. Underneath, you’ll find a massive garage, which is perfect for those who do not know how to not overpack.
This tiny home on wheels also comes with 400 watts of solar, and it can carry 40 gallons (182 liters) of fresh water, allowing travelers to live off the grid whenever they wish. Devan might be a compact camper van, but it squeezes inside all the comforts of home. This van was recently listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $135,000.
