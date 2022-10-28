This Man Lives and Travels in a 2001 Chevy Express 3500 Motorhome That He Built Himself

Van life might not be for everyone, but for those who thrive to travel around and discover new opportunities, it is a dream come true.
Mike is a man from New York City who decided to give the van life a chance. He instantly felt like this was the way to live from that moment on. That's why he decided to just leave everything behind and move into a motorhome.
He lives and travels in a 2001 Chevy Express 3500 14-ft (4.2-m) long box truck, which is his second mobile home. The first was a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500, before he decided to move into a bigger one. A 400-amp-hours lithium battery, 600-watt solar power panels mounted on the roof, and a 2000-watt inverter are enough to power up all the electric amenities in this van.
The bedroom hosts a full-size 10-inch (25-cm) memory foam bed, placed at a distance of 41.5 inches (105 cm) from the floor, due to a toolbox that Mike wanted to be able to fully open when needed.
Mike also loves to cook so he decided to build a fully working kitchen with a stovetop powered by an 11-pound (5-kg) propane gas tank. As the proverb says, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” which nicely stands for the bathroom sink that he picked up and added to the kitchen. On the other side of the kitchen, Mike set up a few cabinets for storage and a tiny refrigerator.
A tiny working space was added between the kitchen and the bedroom. He arranged a tiny desk table on which he put up a monitor, a laptop, a spice rack, and a kitchen accessories cabinet screwed into the wall for extra safety.
This is an interesting way of living, especially for people who do not mind the little space available or living off-grid. Designing and building a tiny house out of a vehicle could be more than just a fun project to do on weekend days.
