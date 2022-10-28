Canadair CL-415 Aircraft Crashes During Firefighting Mission in Italy

More on this:

1 Record-Setting Mid-Air Plane Swap Attempt Ends in Crash, FAA Is Not Happy About It

2 Former Olympian Trevor Jacob Crashed a Plane on Purpose for Clicks, the FAA Rules

3 F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes in France, Pilot Dangles on High-Voltage Power Line

4 Two German Eurofighter Jets Crash after Mid-Air Collision Over Germany

5 Lion Air Flight Crash Could Have Been Caused by Bomb, Says Aviation Expert