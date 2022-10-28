Canadair CL-415 Aircraft Crashes During Firefighting Mission in Italy

A Canadair CL-415 firefighting plane crashed earlier this week in Mount Calcinera, near Linguaglossa, Sicily, in Italy. It all happened during a vegetation fire extinguishing operation. Two pilots were on board the aircraft, and according to local sources (as of writing this article), they are still considered missing.
The impact occurred shortly after dumping water on the site of the fire. From the videos, it looks like the plane was flying extremely close to the ridge of the mountain, then when it turned right, its wing hit the mountainside.
The plane was part of Vigili del Fuoco's fleet, which is Italy’s National Fire and Rescue Service. On the official Twitter account of the emergency agency, it was stated that “The aircraft would have fallen due to the impact of the hull against the mountain coast.”
According to sources from the scene of the accident, one or two seconds after the right wing hit the side of the mountain, the plane completely crashed and spontaneously ignited. These sorts of operations pose a very high risk in and of themselves, due to the planes having to fly extremely close to the site of the fire before dumping the water or other flame-suppressing liquids.
Furthermore, the pilots also have to take into consideration the heat generated by the fire itself, as well as high-velocity winds that cause the fire to spread in the first place. Suffice it to say that operating in such rough conditions is very challenging on a good day.
The Canadair CL-415 aircraft is also known as the “Super Scooper,” or “Bombardier 415” and was manufactured by DeHavilland Canada. Planes like this are of solid construction and filled with smart technologies. The aircraft can be refilled “on the go” in just 12 seconds from a lake, river, or if the situation demands it, even from the sea.
The quick and easy refill method bears an important advantage over other types of vehicles, including helicopters, which require landing in order to refill their water tank.
The plane was part of Vigili del Fuoco's fleet, which is Italy’s National Fire and Rescue Service. On the official Twitter account of the emergency agency, it was stated that “The aircraft would have fallen due to the impact of the hull against the mountain coast.”
According to sources from the scene of the accident, one or two seconds after the right wing hit the side of the mountain, the plane completely crashed and spontaneously ignited. These sorts of operations pose a very high risk in and of themselves, due to the planes having to fly extremely close to the site of the fire before dumping the water or other flame-suppressing liquids.
Furthermore, the pilots also have to take into consideration the heat generated by the fire itself, as well as high-velocity winds that cause the fire to spread in the first place. Suffice it to say that operating in such rough conditions is very challenging on a good day.
The Canadair CL-415 aircraft is also known as the “Super Scooper,” or “Bombardier 415” and was manufactured by DeHavilland Canada. Planes like this are of solid construction and filled with smart technologies. The aircraft can be refilled “on the go” in just 12 seconds from a lake, river, or if the situation demands it, even from the sea.
The quick and easy refill method bears an important advantage over other types of vehicles, including helicopters, which require landing in order to refill their water tank.