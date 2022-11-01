This 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan Westfalia Is a Pocket-Friendly Camper With a Few Surprises

Twenty years after rolling off the assembly lines in Germany, this Volkswagen EuroVan Westfalia MV Weekender still looks almost new. Selling with no reserve, it could be a great entry step into the van life, although it’s not entirely spotless.
The Weekender is a nice camper, saving a lot of money for the owners willing to forgo a kitchenette. It is better for sleeping than many camper vans, thanks to the bunk bed which can be deployed under the pop-up roof tent. Certainly, Volkswagen nailed it with the EuroVan Westfalia, especially after introducing the more powerful VR6 engine. This 2002 example selling with no reserve on Bring a Trailer comes with all the desired characteristics.
But it has a few surprises for the future owner, and not all are pleasant. For once, it had six owners, although it shows it was very well-kept. The seller acquired it in August 2022, and the previous owner had it since 2009. The EuroVan was maintained in good order, and all the required services were respected religiously. This explains the good looks, which could barely be associated with a van that has traveled 129k miles (208k km) over twenty years.
It doesn’t explain why it has a mix of tires, with Supermax, GT Radial, and Kenda tires installed on the five-spoke 16″ aluminum wheels. A good-caring owner should know better than that. Hopefully, this is not indicative of a laxer attitude. The interior looks great, although the seller mentions a cracked shift lever and a missing plug on the driver-side door panel.
As with other MV Weekender models, this example features a second-row rear-facing captain’s chairs and a rear bench seat that folds flat into a bed. Additional features include a fold-out dinette table, fluorescent lighting, under-seat storage, and a 12-volt power outlet.
The 2.8-liter VR6 engine was good for 210 horsepower when it was new. Power is sent to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transaxle. The seller mentions that the alternator pulley and serpentine belt were replaced in 2015, and the oil was changed in preparation for the sale. The EuroVan is listed on Bring a Trailer, where the highest offer reached $10,250 moments before publishing.
