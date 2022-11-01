Big & Beautiful: This 1977 Ford LTD II Wagon Is So Much Cooler Than a Modern Crossover

In 2022, only a handful of new station wagon models are available in the United States Domestic Market. In the era of crossover supremacy, there's no need for a vehicle that hauls just as many people but without such a commanding show-offish driving position. But back in the late 70s, wagons especially only seemed to grow in length, not height.
Need proof positive? Look no further than this 1977 Ford LTD II Wagon we found for sale on Craigslist. Contrary to what you might think, the Ford LTD II line of sedans, coupes, and wagons isn't necessarily a second-generation LTD a-la Mustang II. Built for three model years between 1977 and 1979, the LTD II was the result of a great consolidation of a number of different Ford models into a naming schematic it was hoped would be easier to understand.
As one of the last great American land ships produced before an industry-wide downsizing period in the 1980s, this LTD II must be one of the very largest station wagons ever built. With a 118-inch (2,997-mm) wheelbase and gross weight well above 4,000 lbs (1,814.3 kg), this is not a car you bought for any semblance of good fuel economy. Considering most American cars of this time struggled to crack ten miles per gallon, this shouldn't be shocking at all.
With a 351-cubic inch variant of the Ford 335 series engine under the hood, there should at least be enough torque to play with to not make this land whale feel pig slow. Add on a well-kept interior and mileage of 44,500 miles on the odometer, and it's clear there's plenty of life left in this wagon. The price for it all? That'd be just $8,000. Granted, you're bound to lose some of that savings in abhorrent fuel costs. You take the good with the bad, we suppose.
As one of the last great American land ships produced before an industry-wide downsizing period in the 1980s, this LTD II must be one of the very largest station wagons ever built. With a 118-inch (2,997-mm) wheelbase and gross weight well above 4,000 lbs (1,814.3 kg), this is not a car you bought for any semblance of good fuel economy. Considering most American cars of this time struggled to crack ten miles per gallon, this shouldn't be shocking at all.
With a 351-cubic inch variant of the Ford 335 series engine under the hood, there should at least be enough torque to play with to not make this land whale feel pig slow. Add on a well-kept interior and mileage of 44,500 miles on the odometer, and it's clear there's plenty of life left in this wagon. The price for it all? That'd be just $8,000. Granted, you're bound to lose some of that savings in abhorrent fuel costs. You take the good with the bad, we suppose.