This 1975 Plymouth Duster is a Classic Muscle Car That Normal People Can Afford

If you ask most car enthusiasts, they'll tell you the first muscle car renaissance was well and truly over by 1975. They'll say the 1973 OPEC oil crisis promptly made everything get slower, fatter, and less powerful. Well, this 1975 Plymouth Duster has something to say about that.
A late arrival on the muscle car scene in 1969, the Duster represented Chrysler's response to other smaller muscle cars like the Chevy Nova and the Ford Falcon. That's regardless of whether or not the Falcon had bitten the dust just as the Duster hit American roads. In any case, this restored 1975 Duster looks as fresh as the day it left the factory. It's for sale via Gary Jackson Motors of Charlton, Massachusettes, and it's got most of the Duster line's most desirable features.
For one thing, that iconic red-on-black two-tone paint job still looks classy almost 50 years post-production. It's been refurbished along with the rest of the car, and the vivid reflection of the background in photos of the exterior proves how nicely the exterior was overhauled. With soft-touch vinyl-wrapped seats in the front and back, it looks very much the same as a stock Duster interior would have looked during the late 60s and early 70s.
Many different six and eight-cylinder engines were available for the Duster line. Everything from a 198 cubic-inch (3.2-liter) straight six all the way to the mighty 360-cubic-inch (5.9-liter) V8. We're happy to say this particular Duster comes with the largest of these engines under its hood. Though 1975 was right in the middle of the emissions-regulation craze, a gross horsepower figure of 190 measured back at launch, it's anyone's guess what kind of power it's pulling after a nice restoration.
The price for it all? That'd be $22,924 before taxes and fees. For the price of a modern Mitsubishi Mirage on a six-year finance plan, the Duster at least makes more smiles per gallon than America's cheapest economy car.
