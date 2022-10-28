Watch This 1930 Plymouth Rumble Seat Get Its Sexy Back After Its First Bath in 30 Years

Nothing is as satisfying to the human eye as beating adversity. It’s one of the reasons Rocky (1976) film will always be one of the greats. In the classic car world, breathing life into old rusty relics is equally satisfying – but not as much as seeing them get back their youthly glow.
If you’ve been following our stories, you probably read about this 1930 Plymouth Model 30U Rumble Seat that had been sitting in a barn for 30 years. Darren of Mustie1 YouTube channel got it from a friend clearing his barn.
It’s hard to understand how anyone would leave a classic car locked up in a barn for ages. It’s a little depressing when they are out in the yard suffering the brutal wrath of mother nature. But life happens; sometimes, keeping a car in tip-top condition isn’t always a priority.
Still, the fact that they survived an appointment with the crushers and lived long enough for a second chance is more than luck – it’s destiny.
To remind you, this 1930 Plymouth Model 30U Rumble Seat came with a 175-cu in (2.9-liter) L-head four-cylinder engine and a three-speed manual transmission (dry single plate clutch).
Despite being neglected all that time, it was in reasonably good condition, with straight body lines on the exterior and a well-preserved interior.
Unfortunately, the ‘30 Plymouth’s wiring system was faulty from sitting for decades. The starter and distributor needed a little service, nothing Darren couldn’t handle.
He finally got it running, and since it still had a neat exterior, the only thing left was getting rid of its 30-yer-old layer of dust.
“I wouldn’t say exactly very much of a wash that I got done. Got all the heavy stuff off of it, but it really needs to get detailed. Its paint is presentable for how old it is. Probably about a 50-year-old paint job would be my guess,” Darren said after its first wash.
Even though this 1930 Plymouth had been sitting for a while, it’s incredible how pristine it looked after the first bath (we’ve seen worse). With a good detail job, the owner could fetch anything from $10,000.
