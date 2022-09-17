Ryan Newman's NASCAR Cup Car Needs Some TLC, Will It Be Yours?

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace has driven some iconic stock cars in his long and illustrious career. Many of them are in museums or even in his own personal collection. But not this particular Penske Racing Dodge Charger. It's for sale on Bring a Trailer, and it looks tempting.
According to the official online listing, this NASCAR Cup car had a sporadic career in sanctioned circle track and circuit racing. First being driven by Rusty Wallace at Watkins Glenn International Raceway in Central New York in August 2000, before competing in the 2007 season with Ryan Newman behind the wheel.
The car was then converted to a full-time road course car by Gene Felton Industries starting in 2008 and given a more modern bodyshell based on a contemporary Dodge Charger in 2007. Under the hood of this race car is a 358-cubic inch (5.8-liter) racing V8 engine complete with Dodge/Mopar valve covers, a trunk-mounted fuel cell, and stainless steel fuel lines. Underneath, this car still has its racing competition suspension with four-wheel disk brakes with Hoosier slick tires. Just in case you thought stock cars were still archaic under the skin.
Inside, most NASCAR Cup cars are pretty much the same inside. Complete with a full racing roll cage, a single driver's seat complete with restraining devices, and a full gauge cluster that ostensibly hasn't changed much since the early 2000s. At the very least, the blue fabric covering on the single seat is a nice touch. As if to say this car is all serious all the time but still has a sense of humor about itself.
With the chassis number PRS 017 etched directly into the dashboard, you'll never have to forget which number is specific to this car, even as you're speeding down a straightaway at 170 miles per hour. The price for it all? Extra rain tires included, by the way. Well, with a current bid of $14,000 with six days left in the auction, this may wind up being one heck of a bargain once you get the engine running again.
The car was then converted to a full-time road course car by Gene Felton Industries starting in 2008 and given a more modern bodyshell based on a contemporary Dodge Charger in 2007. Under the hood of this race car is a 358-cubic inch (5.8-liter) racing V8 engine complete with Dodge/Mopar valve covers, a trunk-mounted fuel cell, and stainless steel fuel lines. Underneath, this car still has its racing competition suspension with four-wheel disk brakes with Hoosier slick tires. Just in case you thought stock cars were still archaic under the skin.
Inside, most NASCAR Cup cars are pretty much the same inside. Complete with a full racing roll cage, a single driver's seat complete with restraining devices, and a full gauge cluster that ostensibly hasn't changed much since the early 2000s. At the very least, the blue fabric covering on the single seat is a nice touch. As if to say this car is all serious all the time but still has a sense of humor about itself.
With the chassis number PRS 017 etched directly into the dashboard, you'll never have to forget which number is specific to this car, even as you're speeding down a straightaway at 170 miles per hour. The price for it all? Extra rain tires included, by the way. Well, with a current bid of $14,000 with six days left in the auction, this may wind up being one heck of a bargain once you get the engine running again.