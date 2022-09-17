Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (September 15–22)

As with all the new monthly updates, new cars, clothing and customization items for your cars or character will be offered as rewards when completing certain challenges. Just like during the previous seasons, Forza Horizon 5 players will have the opportunity to earn a total of 252 points spread across four weeks of seasonal events.
At any time during Series 12, players can add two amazing cars to their garages: 2021 Audio RS e-tron GT (new seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points), 2021 McLaren 765 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points). As far as this Summer / Wet Season goes, there are two cars available to unlock by the end of next week: 1991 Bentley Turbo R (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points), 2015 MG MG3 (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 40 points)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
Forzathon Shop
The Trial (10 pts) | On the Road Again | Road Racing | (A800) Super Saloons
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2011 Aston Martin DB11 (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | LUPODERWOLF9404 PRESENTS “High Speed Ring 5 Runden” | (A800) GT Cars
Reward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Hotel | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 508.5 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Coast View | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 220.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | The Colossus | Road Racing | (S1 900) Super GT
Reward: 2014 BMW M4 Coupe (Autoshow value 92,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Road Endurance | Road Racing | (A800) Modern Muscle
Reward: 2015 Chevrolet Camaro (Autoshow value 86,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Track Toy Story | Road Racing | (S1 900) Track Toys
Reward: 2018 KTM X-Bow R (Autoshow value 105,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Grand Tourers | Road Racing | (A800) GT Cars
Reward: 2013 Caterham Superlight R500 (Autoshow value 82,000 CR)
For the next week or so, three new challenges are up for completing, each awarding players completely different things. Read below for the full list and try to finish them all by the end of this season.
Challenges
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Fast Track | Stop playing around and be first to get this toy to the end of the road
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #APEXSUPERSTARS | Photograph the 2013 Caterham Superlight R500 at the Horizon Apex Outpost
Reward: Star 27 Jumper (seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | A Winner is You | Win any Horizon Open Racing Event
Reward: YOU’RE WINNER! (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)
For those who own the Hot Wheels expansion, there are a couple of extra events available this week, but even if you don’t have the expansion, you can still “gold” the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement, so you’re just the rewards that you’ll be missing.
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Turbo Knot | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 215,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Orange Track Mind | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys
Reward: 1997 BMW M3 (Autoshow value 35,000 CR)
Starting this week, a couple of “Monthly Events” will be available to complete for some extra rewards. Forza Horizon 5 players can finish these events by the time Series 13 update arrive, which won’t happen until the end of October. Here are this season’s monthly events and the rewards you’ll be getting:
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!
Forza EV (4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu, won’t be rewarding you with a car, but you will be getting a Super Wheelspin.
At any time during Series 12, players can add two amazing cars to their garages: 2021 Audio RS e-tron GT (new seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points), 2021 McLaren 765 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points). As far as this Summer / Wet Season goes, there are two cars available to unlock by the end of next week: 1991 Bentley Turbo R (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points), 2015 MG MG3 (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 40 points)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Track Weapon | Own and drive the 2013 KTM X-Bow R
- Chapter 2: Right on target | Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in the X-Bow R
- Chapter 3: Carbon Tub | Earn 5 Air Skills in the 2013 KTM X-Bow R
- Chapter 4: Quarrel Wreath | Win a Road Race in the 2013 KTM X-Bow R
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Ready to Race | Visit the Horizon Apex Festival Outpost
- 90 for 90 | Stay above 90mph for 90 seconds in any Modern Sports Car
- Lap of Luxury | Post a clean lap on any Rivals Event in any Super Saloon
- ‘A’ Class is Best Class | Win a Road Race in an ‘A’ Class 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
- Pass Master | Earn 3 Ultimate Pass skills while racing any GT Car
- Hyperdrive Engaged | Earn 12 stars in total from Speed Traps with any Hypercar
- Keepin’ it Clean | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race
Forzathon Shop
- 600 FP Car: 2008 Koenigsegg CCGT (Hard-to-Find)
- 300 FP Car: 2015 Ferrari F12tdf (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: Farid Rueda Bear Sundress (seasonal Exclusive)
- 75 FP Clothing: Parade (seasonal Exclusive)
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
The Trial (10 pts) | On the Road Again | Road Racing | (A800) Super Saloons
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2011 Aston Martin DB11 (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | LUPODERWOLF9404 PRESENTS “High Speed Ring 5 Runden” | (A800) GT Cars
Reward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Hotel | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 508.5 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Speed Trap (2 pts) | Coast View | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 220.0 mph
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | The Colossus | Road Racing | (S1 900) Super GT
Reward: 2014 BMW M4 Coupe (Autoshow value 92,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Road Endurance | Road Racing | (A800) Modern Muscle
Reward: 2015 Chevrolet Camaro (Autoshow value 86,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Track Toy Story | Road Racing | (S1 900) Track Toys
Reward: 2018 KTM X-Bow R (Autoshow value 105,000 CR)
Championship (5 pts) | Grand Tourers | Road Racing | (A800) GT Cars
Reward: 2013 Caterham Superlight R500 (Autoshow value 82,000 CR)
For the next week or so, three new challenges are up for completing, each awarding players completely different things. Read below for the full list and try to finish them all by the end of this season.
Challenges
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Fast Track | Stop playing around and be first to get this toy to the end of the road
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #APEXSUPERSTARS | Photograph the 2013 Caterham Superlight R500 at the Horizon Apex Outpost
Reward: Star 27 Jumper (seasonal Exclusive clothing)
Horizon Open (2 pts) | A Winner is You | Win any Horizon Open Racing Event
Reward: YOU’RE WINNER! (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)
For those who own the Hot Wheels expansion, there are a couple of extra events available this week, but even if you don’t have the expansion, you can still “gold” the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement, so you’re just the rewards that you’ll be missing.
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Turbo Knot | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 215,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Orange Track Mind | (S2 998) Extreme Track Toys
Reward: 1997 BMW M3 (Autoshow value 35,000 CR)
Starting this week, a couple of “Monthly Events” will be available to complete for some extra rewards. Forza Horizon 5 players can finish these events by the time Series 13 update arrive, which won’t happen until the end of October. Here are this season’s monthly events and the rewards you’ll be getting:
Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!
Forza EV (4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu, won’t be rewarding you with a car, but you will be getting a Super Wheelspin.