Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (September 15–22)

Chapter 1: Track Weapon | Own and drive the 2013 KTM X-Bow R

Chapter 2: Right on target | Earn a total of 12 stars from Speed Traps in the X-Bow R

Chapter 3: Carbon Tub | Earn 5 Air Skills in the 2013 KTM X-Bow R

Chapter 4: Quarrel Wreath | Win a Road Race in the 2013 KTM X-Bow R

Ready to Race | Visit the Horizon Apex Festival Outpost

90 for 90 | Stay above 90mph for 90 seconds in any Modern Sports Car

Lap of Luxury | Post a clean lap on any Rivals Event in any Super Saloon

‘A’ Class is Best Class | Win a Road Race in an ‘A’ Class 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG

Pass Master | Earn 3 Ultimate Pass skills while racing any GT Car

Hyperdrive Engaged | Earn 12 stars in total from Speed Traps with any Hypercar

Keepin’ it Clean | Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Road Race

600 FP Car: 2008 Koenigsegg CCGT (Hard-to-Find)

300 FP Car: 2015 Ferrari F12tdf (Autoshow value 500,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: Farid Rueda Bear Sundress (seasonal Exclusive)

75 FP Clothing: Parade (seasonal Exclusive)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

As with all the new monthly updates, new cars, clothing and customization items for your cars or character will be offered as rewards when completing certain challenges. Just like during the previous seasons, Forza Horizon 5 players will have the opportunity to earn a total of 252 points spread across four weeks of seasonal events.At any time during Series 12, players can add two amazing cars to their garages: 2021 Audio RS e-tron GT (new seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points), 2021 McLaren 765 (seasonal Exclusive, 160 points). As far as this Summer / Wet Season goes, there are two cars available to unlock by the end of next week: 1991 Bentley Turbo R (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points), 2015 MG MG3 (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 40 points)The format of the Forzathon events remains the same, so completing these events will not just earn you seasonal points, also points that you can use in the Forzathon Shop. Here are all the weekly and daily challenges that you can complete and their respective rewards:These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.This season’s event doesn’t really bring anything to the table in terms of format, but you’ll want to complete them anyway for the points they reward. Before attempting any of these challenges make sure you meet the requirements, otherwise you definitely won’t get the rewards.(10 pts) | On the Road Again | Road Racing | (A800) Super SaloonsNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2011 Aston Martin DB11 (Autoshow value 300,000 CR)(3 pts) | LUPODERWOLF9404 PRESENTS “High Speed Ring 5 Runden” | (A800) GT CarsReward: White Modern Puebla Dress (seasonal Exclusive)(2 pts) | Hotel | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 508.5 feetReward: Super Wheelspin(2 pts) | Coast View | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 220.0 mphReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | The Colossus | Road Racing | (S1 900) Super GTReward: 2014 BMW M4 Coupe (Autoshow value 92,000 CR)(5 pts) | Road Endurance | Road Racing | (A800) Modern MuscleReward: 2015 Chevrolet Camaro (Autoshow value 86,000 CR)(5 pts) | Track Toy Story | Road Racing | (S1 900) Track ToysReward: 2018 KTM X-Bow R (Autoshow value 105,000 CR)(5 pts) | Grand Tourers | Road Racing | (A800) GT CarsReward: 2013 Caterham Superlight R500 (Autoshow value 82,000 CR)For the next week or so, three new challenges are up for completing, each awarding players completely different things. Read below for the full list and try to finish them all by the end of this season.(3 pts) | Fast Track | Stop playing around and be first to get this toy to the end of the roadReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #APEXSUPERSTARS | Photograph the 2013 Caterham Superlight R500 at the Horizon Apex OutpostReward: Star 27 Jumper (seasonal Exclusive clothing)(2 pts) | A Winner is You | Win any Horizon Open Racing EventReward: YOU’RE WINNER! (seasonal Exclusive ForzaLINK phrase)For those who own the Hot Wheels expansion , there are a couple of extra events available this week, but even if you don’t have the expansion, you can still “gold” the season and earn the “Min, Meet Max” achievement, so you’re just the rewards that you’ll be missing.(2 pts) | Turbo Knot | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 215,000 pointsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Orange Track Mind | (S2 998) Extreme Track ToysReward: 1997 BMW M3 (Autoshow value 35,000 CR)Starting this week, a couple of “Monthly Events” will be available to complete for some extra rewards. Forza Horizon 5 players can finish these events by the time Series 13 update arrive, which won’t happen until the end of October. Here are this season’s monthly events and the rewards you’ll be getting:(4 pts) | Bola Ocho Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete. | Experience the Audi RS 7 '21 before you can put on in your garage!(4 pts) | Emerald Circuit | Post a clean lap to complete.Last but not least, completing the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu, won’t be rewarding you with a car, but you will be getting a Super Wheelspin.