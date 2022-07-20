NASCAR Will Rumble Through the Streets of Chicago for History Making Event July 2023

NASCAR brass has wanted to bring the sport beyond a predictable schedule of events for some time now; by announcing the first ever street race through the streets of the windy city, they have begun to do just that.
The 2023 season will be the racing organization's 75th anniversary and what better way to celebrate than getting out of the typical oval track suburban settings, than to race around a street circuit in a sports-crazed city like Chicago?
The unprecedented and inaugural race along the western shores of Lake Michigan and Grant Park is the first of a 3-year deal with the city put together by the vision of Bill Kennedy, the grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France.
What is expected to be the highlight of the anniversary season, the July 1-2 race weekend will include an IMSA race the day before the stock cars take to the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541 km) street course, in addition to music and entertainment options for fans.
The proposed course shows the start/finish line and pit road in front of Buckingham Fountain on South Columbus Drive, proceeding along the shores of Lake Michigan on Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue, passing through Grant Park, and nearing Soldier Field-the 1956 site of the only other Cup Series race held in the city.
Several years in the making and on the heels of a successful January exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Kennedy stated that NASCAR will be the promoter of the event and therefore responsible for the costs associated with producing the event.
In preparation for tackling the logistical challenges of holding the street race, the organization brought in design, development, competition, and asphalt experts to assess the surface quality of the roads to ensure driver and spectator safety.
Driver Bubba Wallace joined Cup Series officials and Chicago mayor Laurie Lightfoot in front of CityFront Plaza to make the announcement.
