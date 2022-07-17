autoevolution
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 Live Coverage
The NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon will unfold on the 17th of July.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 Live Coverage

17 Jul 2022, 18:59 UTC ·
2022 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301
The race is scheduled for 301 laps on the 1.058-mile flat track quad-oval. Since 2018, New Hampshire has hosted only one race per year. Last year, the Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Aric Almirola took the win in a race delayed by rain and shortened due to darkness.

Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) is the driver with the highest finishing position in 28 career starts on the Loudon track, but Kevin Harvick has the most wins here (4).

Chase Elliott is the leader of the drivers' championship, and he comes after he dominated the race at the 2022 Quaker State 400. Still, he will start from P2, with Martin Truex Jr. starting from the first position.

The experts said Kyle Busch is the favorite to win this race, with Ryan Blaney close behind. Let's see what will happen in Loudon.

Updating...
