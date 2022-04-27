NASCAR's Denny Hamlin to Start Sensitivity Training as Soon as This Week

Denny Hamlin created a social media uproar after he published a tweet aimed at fellow racing driver Kyle Larson. People reacted immediately. Now NASCAR is forcing Hamlin to do some sensitivity training because he didn’t think of the implications of that joke. The driver already apologized to fans of the sport.
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin published a tweet that contained a short clip taken from the Family Guy series. It showed an Asian woman driving recklessly on the highway by changing lanes without using the turn signals. He was trying to mock Kyle Larson’s aggressive track behavior with something that’s known as a meme.
Kyle Larson’s last-lap move in Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway collected the 23XI Racing entries of Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace.
People interpreted the video as an anti-Asian message, even though the two guys are friends and constantly joke with one another. The irony here is that Hamlin used a short clip taken out of the Family Guy series, which airs on the same TV station NASCAR is being shown live.
Denny Hamlin deleted the Twitter post and apologized. He said, “it was a poor choice of memes.” The racing driver also said that he understood how it was offensive before NASCAR’s decision to make him take a sensitivity lesson.
Toyota agreed with the mandated course and said that they’d spoken with Hamlin about his tweet. The company believes they’ll all “move forward together” after this incident.
Hamlin will begin the sensitivity training as soon as this Friday, according to a NASCAR spokesperson.
Some of his fans argued on social platforms that he should’ve used a similar meme, but with a BMW driver instead of an Asian woman and nobody would’ve gotten upset. Others think NASCAR didn’t do much to make Hamlin understand what he did wrong. They ask NASCAR to apply a suspension penalty, as it was previously done for Larson when he made an inappropriate joke.
