Cocky YouTuber's Nissan GT-R Gets Owned by Two Lamborghinis

Not everyone is feeling the pinch of global skyrocketing gas prices – at least not famous YouTubers like James Lucas Condon, a.k.a TheStradman. If anything, he spent 800 bucks on a single day filling up his supercar fleet. But we can overlook his splurging. After all, he only makes money when they are running.
Gas prices are of the least concern to TheStradman. A couple of weeks ago, his friend, and film guy, broke his Nissan GT-R doing pulls on the highway. Last week his Lamborghini Aventador stalled in the hands of another friend driving to a gas station. Point to take home, "don’t let your friends drive your car."
Fortunately, after a few fixes, his Nissan GT-R is back on the road. In a recent upload, he took his GT-R and a NASCAR to the track. The NASCAR belongs to a friend in Germany but is in storage at Condon’s premises.
After a few pulls and burnouts in the NASCAR, coolant gushed out of the bay and spilled all over the track (another reason you shouldn’t let your friends drive your car). Fortunately, it was nothing serious but a coolant overflow.
When one of your cars starts acting up, the right thing to do is pack up and go home. Not TheStradman. He got behind the wheels of his GT-R, a.k.a the ‘Bugatti Killer,’ and did a rolling race with his Bugatti Chiron. It lived up to its name and won.
Success has a way of getting to your head, and it certainly did for TheStradman after beating the Bugatti. Another driver with a Lamborghini Huracan at the track challenged him to a rolling drag race. He didn’t drive an ordinary Huracan but a Heffner Performance Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan punching out 1,400 hp (1,419 ps).
I don’t know about you, but it looked like the Lamborghini beat the GT-R, even though TheStradman crossed the finish line first.
He also takes on a Sheepy Race Lamborghini Huracan Performante. When it’s time to bolt, he jumps the line, and midway into the race, the GT-R pops a check engine light, and the “Bugatti Killer” takes an “L.”
Condon admits losing both races, but we recommend judging for yourself in the video below.
Fortunately, after a few fixes, his Nissan GT-R is back on the road. In a recent upload, he took his GT-R and a NASCAR to the track. The NASCAR belongs to a friend in Germany but is in storage at Condon’s premises.
After a few pulls and burnouts in the NASCAR, coolant gushed out of the bay and spilled all over the track (another reason you shouldn’t let your friends drive your car). Fortunately, it was nothing serious but a coolant overflow.
When one of your cars starts acting up, the right thing to do is pack up and go home. Not TheStradman. He got behind the wheels of his GT-R, a.k.a the ‘Bugatti Killer,’ and did a rolling race with his Bugatti Chiron. It lived up to its name and won.
Success has a way of getting to your head, and it certainly did for TheStradman after beating the Bugatti. Another driver with a Lamborghini Huracan at the track challenged him to a rolling drag race. He didn’t drive an ordinary Huracan but a Heffner Performance Twin Turbo Lamborghini Huracan punching out 1,400 hp (1,419 ps).
I don’t know about you, but it looked like the Lamborghini beat the GT-R, even though TheStradman crossed the finish line first.
He also takes on a Sheepy Race Lamborghini Huracan Performante. When it’s time to bolt, he jumps the line, and midway into the race, the GT-R pops a check engine light, and the “Bugatti Killer” takes an “L.”
Condon admits losing both races, but we recommend judging for yourself in the video below.