YouTuber Dynos His Project Nissan GT-R Aka the Bugatti Killer, Makes Insane 1,565-WHP

Let’s face it. James Lucas Condon, a.k.a TheStradman, is perhaps the most enthusiastic car YouTuber on the internet today. His insane energy levels are more than a few cups of joe and speak volumes about his 3 million subscribers. On a recent upload, he checks on his latest project car by Precision Performance—the ‘BUG KLR.’
His project Nissan GT-R car, the ‘BUG KLR’ loosely translates to the Bugatti Killer, also means it’ll make more than 1,000 hp (his Bugatti Veyron makes 1,001 hp). According to the YouTuber, he’s spent more than $80,000 in out-of-pocket funds tuning this ripper from the ‘Godzilla” into a Bugatti decimator.
If you know anything about Nissan GT-Rs, they have a reputation for putting to shame full-blown supercars. Condon intends to do this but with some help from the folks over at Precision Performance. He’s so determined to achieve this fete that he got the registration plates as ‘BUG KLR.’
The YouTuber revealed his GT-R could achieve close to 1,700 crank horsepower and about 1,400 wheel horsepower during his last visit. Brad from Precision Performance gave a rough off-camera speculation of about 1,800 hp turning on the boost on the turbos (in December).
The GT-R is close to completion but still lacks a few essential components like the front bumper and matching wheels. However, Precision Performance still Dyno’d the ripper, and the results were outstanding. It ripped so hard it shred the carbon fiber fittings at the back.
The ‘BUG KLR’ made a whooping 980 wheel horsepower on the Dyno on the first out of nine maps. After several maps, the GT-R hits 1,565 wheel horsepower, way above the projected 1,400 whp.
Condon will be taking delivery of the Bugatti Killer in two days, then maybe, just maybe, he’ll let us in on what kind of mods it’s running to hit those phenomenal figures. It’ll be crazy to see those numbers on the drag strip.
If you know anything about Nissan GT-Rs, they have a reputation for putting to shame full-blown supercars. Condon intends to do this but with some help from the folks over at Precision Performance. He’s so determined to achieve this fete that he got the registration plates as ‘BUG KLR.’
The YouTuber revealed his GT-R could achieve close to 1,700 crank horsepower and about 1,400 wheel horsepower during his last visit. Brad from Precision Performance gave a rough off-camera speculation of about 1,800 hp turning on the boost on the turbos (in December).
The GT-R is close to completion but still lacks a few essential components like the front bumper and matching wheels. However, Precision Performance still Dyno’d the ripper, and the results were outstanding. It ripped so hard it shred the carbon fiber fittings at the back.
The ‘BUG KLR’ made a whooping 980 wheel horsepower on the Dyno on the first out of nine maps. After several maps, the GT-R hits 1,565 wheel horsepower, way above the projected 1,400 whp.
Condon will be taking delivery of the Bugatti Killer in two days, then maybe, just maybe, he’ll let us in on what kind of mods it’s running to hit those phenomenal figures. It’ll be crazy to see those numbers on the drag strip.