Daily Driving a NASCAR, Impractical or Nerve Wrecking?

If you are a true die-hard car enthusiast, you’ve probably dreamt or entertained the thought of driving a NASCAR - who wouldn’t? It is the most popular type of racing car in the U.S, but would it make for a pleasant experience as a daily driver? James Neese, also popularly known as TheStradman finds out.
It is a well-known fact that TheStradman is into Supercars, but of late, he’s also into anything extraordinary that pumps a lot of power. A friend living in Germany recently bought a NASCAR, and TheStradman jumped at the opportunity of offering storage. Over the last few months, he’s had a few escapades with the NASCAR, including driving it to a Mcdonald's.
Just to get a few things clear, a NASCAR is not the most street-worthy car. It might look like a regular car but it doesn’t come with headlights, blinkers, side mirrors, and oh, yeah, in case you are wondering how to get in, well, no doors. It also has an insatiable appetite for gas that would put any Supercar or gas hog (Hummer H3) to shame.
Additionally, unlike your daily driver that the goverment or EPA regulates, NASCAR governs race vehicles. The only thing that makes them remotely close to a normal car is an engine, transmission, cabin, and a set of wheels.
In this YouTube post, the TheStradman is looking to drive back, the NASCAR, from the warehouse to his home Garage. However, getting it to start involved a couple of minutes on google and a trip to a convenience store for starter fluid.
When they finally got it to start, they had to deal with the effects of a NASCAR not having normal car accessories like blinkers, mirrors, or headlights. Furthermore, the exhaust was obnoxiously loud, it is hard to make up half the stuff he is saying driving down the road.
At the end of it all, he successfully gets the NASCAR home without getting pulled over by the cops. He also gets a few waves and thumbs-ups driving through traffic. So, does a NASCAR make a good daily driver? Probably not.
