Son Gifts His Dad the Convertible He Always Wanted, the Father Is Speechless

A YouTuber decided to make his dad incredibly happy. The youngster traveled by plane out of state and bought his pop the car he always dreamt of. It’s an American-made convertible with a proper V8 under the hood that’s dressed in a dazzling red. Here’s what his father had to say about the gift.
The owner of the TheTekkitRealm YouTube channel is known for being passionate about gaming. He is also doing various challenges that are popular with those born between 1997 and 2012 (Generation Z), and likes to creatively rickroll people – the practice of sending unaware persons to Rick Astley’s popular song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
But for his latest video, Dallas Korol decided to do something entirely different. He shared with his followers how and why he bought a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 1LT Convertible for his father. The YouTuber jokingly said that “holiday cards are out of style” and he’s looking forward to “upping the ante” when it comes to making gifts. We may safely presume this is just a case where a good son decides to make his old man as happy as humanly possible.
Korol flew to Los Angeles and bought the 6.2-liter V8 convertible. He put California plates on it, and drove it back home to his father who was unsuspectedly waiting for his son’s return.
The YouTuber says he decided to buy this three-year-old Corvette because the classic Chevy body aspect of this convertible is what his father always wanted. The young man also thinks the newest C8 generation looks too European. He didn’t want to gift his dad a “status symbol” that tries to be a Lamborghini.
After a long travel, the son meets his father and tries to surprise him in the best way possible. There must not be any suspicion coming from the man that raised him. So, they go outside to admire a random car “down the street that looked really cool.”
The father gets curious and comes outside. The Corvette is immediately recognized. “It’s a convertible too. Oh, this thing’s brand new,” said the dad as he approached the C7 Stingray. They keep looking at the car that outshines everything else parked on that street. Right as they both reach the driver’s side door, the son breaks the silence and hands his pops the keys to the car. “It’s yours,” said the 22-year-old.
That’s the moment when his father gets extremely confused for a minute. The only reaction he has on the spot is “Huh?!” which has been closely followed by a very intrigued “What do you mean?” He was not expecting such a random, yet expensive gift from his son. The car cost almost $67,000.
His dad appears to be extremely baffled by what just happened for a couple of minutes. But the desire to experience the eight-cylinder red convertible sitting in front of him overcomes the unlikeliness of the situation. The lucky father gets in the driver’s seat and starts the engine. That's when he starts laughing with joy after hearing the exhaust. Who wouldn’t, right?
