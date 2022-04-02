YouTuber Gets His Brand-New Rivian R1T, Immediately Takes It Off Road

The Rivian R1T took all social media by storm in the last couple of weeks, as the company ramped up deliveries. People are enjoying their new EVs. This very likeable and friendly YouTuber whose channel is called JerryRigEverything got his R1T too and didn’t waste any second. He headed straight for the mountain paths.
Rivian is trying to manufacture and send to owners - that waited more than two years - as many pickups as possible before starting to engage with the production of the highly anticipated EV SUV called R1S. Even though they published a negative fiscal outcome for this year, the company is pushing to give those that pre-ordered exactly what they wanted. Some interior combinations have been pushed back a little bit just for this reason alone, as the American truck maker is looking forward to having on the road every all-electric truck that can leave the Normal factory.
One of the holders of a reservation was JerryRigEverything, a YouTuber that’s known for his very honest approach to things. Making his way onto Internet fame with testing the structural integrity of phones and bashing Apple for their “anti-consumer design,” he’s now diversifying and shares a lot of other useful stuff like how you can make your own EV or how you can build or install useful things in your house. If there’s one useful channel on YouTube that you should be subscribed to, then this is it. This is even more fitting for anyone who’s looking into how others are enjoying their Rivian ownership experience.
That's why he underlines that his new pickup comes with 8-year warranty or 175,000 miles (281,000 kilometers), whichever of these happens first.
He went with his mom to take delivery of his new truck, signed the documents, and ran off into the mountains with his fresh off the lot all-electric R1T Launch Edition. If that’s not an instant proof of trust in the company’s product, then what else can validate the fact that Rivian is putting out there some very capable vehicles? We’d be inclined to say a long-term review, but with trucks just leaving the factory and barely reaching some customers… It’s a little impossible – for now.
The content creator’s name is Zack, and he says the R1T helped him make the switch from a Toyota Tacoma to an EV that has been proven to be better and more capable at towing than the well-known Ford F-150 Raptor. We'll have to wait and see how it manages agains the F-150 Lightning.
Would you do the same with your brand-new, freshly delivered, costly EV truck? Let us know down below, after watching this guy going off road with his white and well equipped Rivian.
