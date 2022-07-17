U.S. Violent Crimes Leader California Adds Racing Champ to Victim List

The Westminster City Police Department responded to a scene last Wednesday at a Union 76 gas station where they found Robert John East with a stab wound to the chest. The San Dimas resident was transported to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center where he later died.
The police department released a statement that the assailant, Trent William Millsap, who was out on parole for armed robbery and had an outstanding arrest warrant was shot and killed in nearby Anaheim as police moved in to arrest him.
NASCAR released a statement, “NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”
In 2001 at the tender age of 16, East became the youngest driver to ever win a United States Auto Club(USAC) sanctioned midget race. He would go on the win 15 USAC races in 2004 before a short stint in NASCAR. In what is NASCAR's Xfinity Series, East made 11 career starts. He also finished in the top ten twice in 31 starts of the NASCAR Truck Series.
The son of a renowned short track builder Bob East, East competed full-time in the USAC National Midget Series where he was champion in 2004 driving for Steve Lewis Racing. The championship gave him the title of the youngest national champion driver in the series' history at age 19.
His move to NASCAR saw him drive in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the No.33 for Roush Racing, but failed to make the field in three attempts. East's career in NASCAR never came close to equaling his success in Midget Racing. His last event in NASCAR in 2008 where he reunited with Roush Racing in Memphis.
How ironic that one would survive a career in the dangerous sport of motor racing only to lose their life filling their tank.
NASCAR released a statement, “NASCAR is saddened to learn of the tragic death of Bobby East,” NASCAR said in a statement. “We extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a true racer.”
In 2001 at the tender age of 16, East became the youngest driver to ever win a United States Auto Club(USAC) sanctioned midget race. He would go on the win 15 USAC races in 2004 before a short stint in NASCAR. In what is NASCAR's Xfinity Series, East made 11 career starts. He also finished in the top ten twice in 31 starts of the NASCAR Truck Series.
The son of a renowned short track builder Bob East, East competed full-time in the USAC National Midget Series where he was champion in 2004 driving for Steve Lewis Racing. The championship gave him the title of the youngest national champion driver in the series' history at age 19.
His move to NASCAR saw him drive in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the No.33 for Roush Racing, but failed to make the field in three attempts. East's career in NASCAR never came close to equaling his success in Midget Racing. His last event in NASCAR in 2008 where he reunited with Roush Racing in Memphis.
How ironic that one would survive a career in the dangerous sport of motor racing only to lose their life filling their tank.