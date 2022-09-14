Original 1989 Ford Mustang Saleen SSC Autographed by Steve Saleen Is Looking for New Owner

All eyes are now on the Motor City, where the 2024 Ford Mustang is about to be revealed during the Detroit Auto Show, so Mustang aficionados and collectors might not pay too much attention to the used-car market these days. Nevertheless, there is an original 1989 Ford Mustang Saleen SSC looking for a new owner.
This custom Mustang is one of just 161 ever built by Steve Saleen and his team to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Ford vehicle. It is offered by Bring a Trailer with just 18,000 miles (28,868 km) on the odometer and bears chassis number #146.
1989 was the year that marked a quarter of a century since the release of the first Mustang, and since Ford did little to acknowledge the occasion – a dashboard emblem with a galloping-horse logo was attached on that year’s Mustang units – Saleen Autosport decided to pay tribute to the car by building the fastest and most powerful brand-new Mustang available at the time.
For those who don’t know, Steve Saleen is a former professional race car driver and founder of Saleen Autosport which specializes, among others, in building highly-modified Ford Mustangs.
For this particular model, he took an otherwise stock fox body Mustang and applied a plethora of modifications to make it faster and mightier. All the Mustangs created by the OEM manufacturer came with Oxford White livery with Saleen SSC gray and yellow graphics, complemented by gray and white leather upholstery inside the cabin.
The interior features two FloFit adjustable bucket seats in the aforementioned color combination, complemented by color-coordinated door panels, carpet, and dashboard.
Saleen SSC-specific elements on the exterior include the rear spoiler, front air dam, side skirts, and rear valance.
The heart of the vehicle was a Saleen-modified 5.0-liter V8 engine featuring a larger 65mm throttle body, reworked intake manifolds, ported heads, roller rockers, as well as tubular headers, and a Walker Dynomax exhaust system.
All these enable it to endow the Mustang with 288 hp (292 ps) - the regular Mustang had 221.9 hp (225 ps) - and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. The engine sends power to the wheels through a five-speed manual Borg Warner transmission with a limited-slip differential.
Saleen’s experience as a racing driver means he understands the importance of handling in a fast car, so he fitted the Mustang with advanced Monroe Formula GP electronic cockpit-adjustable three-position shock absorbers and struts, Quadra Shock rear suspension, as well as four-wheel disc brakes.
The car sits on Oxford White 16″ five-spoke alloy wheels that feature Saleen-logo center caps. They come with 225/50 front and 255/50 rear BFGoodrich g-Force Sport Comp-2 tires.
If you’re not totally enwrapped in the buzz surrounding the new Mustang reveal, go check out this original Ford Mustang Saleen SSC on Bring a Trailer. The current bid sits at $63,500.
