All-New Ford Mustang Will Debut Later Today at NAIAS, Watch the Live Unveiling Here

The seventh-generation Mustang is almost here, as Ford is about to fully uncover it during a special event hosted at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will premiere at 8:00 p.m. ET (2:00 a.m. CET, Sept. 15th), and you can watch the grand unveiling here, when the video embedded at the bottom of the page goes live in just a few hours.
Set to replace the sixth generation, which came out in 2014, and has turned out to be very popular, the all-new Ford Mustang will stay true to its roots. It will have an evolutionary design on the outside, and a brand-new cockpit, with more modern technology gear. Let's hope the Dearborn company has fixed the oversteering issue, but that’s a story for another time.
What should truly interest enthusiasts is that the pony car won’t give up on internal combustion engines for the foreseeable future. As a matter of fact, Ford has already dropped a few teaser videos revealing the engine note of the V8, because the 5.0-liter mill, if the latest reports speaking about the displacement are correct, will live on. The Coyote lump could make up to 500 horsepower, albeit probably not in the most affordable version packing it.
Meanwhile, since the current Mustang has been a hit with customers all over the world, including Europe, the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine is also believed to be retained. The EcoBoost might pump out in the region of 320 horsepower, and it will find its way into the entry-level version of the muscle car. An automatic transmission will obviously be included, and it will be joined by a six-speed manual, as Ford has officially confirmed in a previous teaser.
As far as the underpinnings go, nothing is official at this point, yet some believe that the 2024 Ford Mustang is based on a very familiar platform. We’re talking about the CD6, a rear-wheel drive architecture that is currently used as the foundation stone for the latest Ford Explorer, and Lincoln Aviator. Since it supports all-wheel drive, we wouldn’t be surprised if they launch a highly-powerful derivative with a punchy engine driving both axles through an auto ‘box, but we wouldn’t hold our breath for one either. Still, it remains a viable option.
Just like its predecessor, the new generation Mustang will be put together at the Flat Rock facility, in Michigan. We don’t know yet when production is scheduled to kick off, but if we were to bet on it, we’d say that probably in a few months. In all likelihood, deliveries will commence sometime next year, and pricing, as well as other juicy details about the model, will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, we’ll end this story by popping the obvious question: are you hyped about the new Mustang, considering that Dodge’s muscle car is going electric?
