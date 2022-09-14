Zero DSR/X Is a Twisted Way to Spell “Hardcore Electric Adventure Motorcycle”

Look all you want in all corners of the motorcycle industry, and you’ll not find all that many companies that are suitable for the description "large and mainstream" in the business of making electric two-wheelers. The few that do exist have an undisputed leader, though, and it’s called Zero.
The company took the opportunity this week to unveil its updated range of motorcycles, and the list includes something entirely new: the “world’s first true electric ADV model,” or the first ever adventure motorcycle made by Zero.
Called, unappealingly, DSR/X, the two-wheeler packs the most modern tech available in the company’s portfolio, including the so-called Z-Force Power Packs, ZF motors, and Cypher III+ operating system.
As an extra twist, the DSR/X is the “first electric motorcycle ever to integrate” the Bosch Motorcycle Stability Controls with Offroad capabilities suite, complete with linked braking, for “stability and traction on any surface.”
The bike is powered by a Z-Force 75-10X motor capable of delivering 166 foot-pounds of torque, and features a Z-Force 17.3 kWh Power Pack that provides 180 miles (290 km) of range. The battery can be charged from both Level 1 and Level 2 stations using the on-board 6.6 kW charge system (time to full undisclosed).
Being an adventure bike, the DSR/X come with all the needed hardware to help it along, including almost 8 inches of hand-adjustable front suspension, three integrated storage compartments, and countless customization options.
Zero says it spent 100,000 hours getting the DSR/X ready for whatever road and trails it will travel on, and it should live “up to both our customers’ expectations and Zero’s mission to redefine the riding experience.”
Zero already lists the motorcycle on its website, with an asking price of $24,495. Aside from this bike, the revamped 2023 range also includes the SR/S, SR/F, and SR, with prices ranging from $19,995 to $23,995.
