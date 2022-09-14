GSe Coming Back as Opel’s New Electrified Sub-brand for Sporty Models

Opel’s plan is to offer an electrified version of each model from its portfolio by 2024, before becoming a fully electric company in Europe by 2028.Aside from featuring exciting new looks, future GSe models will also come with chassis set up to deliver an increased level of engagement while on the move. Also, this future GSe line-up will be “Autobahn proof”, according to Opel, meaning extensive testing will be carried out on German motorways.“I am very happy to announce the return of GSe as our top of the range, sporty sub-brand in the immediate future. We have once again taken inspiration from our rich heritage – as we did for our new critically acclaimed bold and pure design – and given it a modern twist,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.“In future, the label GSe will not only signify dynamic, fun to drive cars but also stand for ‘Grand Sport electric’, in full alignment with our ambitious plans to become a fully electric brand.”Opel already presented the Manta GSe, trying to show how designs that worked well half a century ago can still be appreciated today. The Manga GSe is also a tribute to the Manta A, which in turn provided the inspiration for the design of the brand’s new “face”, aka the Opel Vizor. The latter integrates the grille, lights and the Blitz emblem into a single design module, as seen on the new Astra and Astra Sports Tourer models.Today, you can already choose between 12 electrified Opel models, from the likes of the Grandland and the Astra (both PHEVs), to battery-electric models like the Corsa-e, Zafira-e Life, Combo-e Cargo or the Movano-e.