Norton Set to Start Developing Electric Motorcycle, Will Build It in the UK

Norton Motorcycles has announced it will begin the development of electric motorcycles in the UK. The company plans to build the developed products in the UK, as well, but it must first have a finished electric motorcycle. The brand already has six partners to support it, as well as help from academic leaders.
The British motorcycle brand has been awarded funding by the Advanced Propulsion Center 19, which is an initiative meant to assist businesses in the automotive sector by advancing their low-carbon offering.
The goal of the project is to accelerate the UK towards its net-zero automotive future. Norton Motorcycles fully embraces that objective, and it will be a part of a 30-month project that is co-funded by a government scheme.
The development team will include companies like INDRA, M&I Materials, Formaplex Technologies, HiSpeed Ltd., and Delta Cosworth. Meanwhile, the University of Warwick, WMG, will be the project's academic partner.
The latter part means linking the project with both students and scientists, which will prepare the next class of engineers while completing the design of Norton's first electric motorcycle.
While Norton Motorcycles is preparing its upcoming electric motorcycle, the company will have to hire more people to help with research and development, while yet another hiring round will happen later to enable the production of the company's upcoming electric bike. For the moment, we do not have any clue regarding the type of motorcycle that will be the first electric Norton.
However, the company is determined to have the product look "unmistakably Norton," and the design team will have to refine the company's DNA while adding modern twists. People should also expect digital solutions and industry innovations from it.
The electric motorcycle we are writing about is part of Norton Motorcycles' ten-year product plan. Robert Hentschel, the CEO of Norton Motorcycles, has noted that the brand will stay true to its British heritage while innovating for the future of mobility.
Norton Motorcycles was founded back in 1898 and has made a name for itself in competition. Since April 2020, Norton Motorcycles is owned by the TVS Motor Company, which is India's third-largest motorcycle manufacturer.
The goal of the project is to accelerate the UK towards its net-zero automotive future. Norton Motorcycles fully embraces that objective, and it will be a part of a 30-month project that is co-funded by a government scheme.
The development team will include companies like INDRA, M&I Materials, Formaplex Technologies, HiSpeed Ltd., and Delta Cosworth. Meanwhile, the University of Warwick, WMG, will be the project's academic partner.
The latter part means linking the project with both students and scientists, which will prepare the next class of engineers while completing the design of Norton's first electric motorcycle.
While Norton Motorcycles is preparing its upcoming electric motorcycle, the company will have to hire more people to help with research and development, while yet another hiring round will happen later to enable the production of the company's upcoming electric bike. For the moment, we do not have any clue regarding the type of motorcycle that will be the first electric Norton.
However, the company is determined to have the product look "unmistakably Norton," and the design team will have to refine the company's DNA while adding modern twists. People should also expect digital solutions and industry innovations from it.
The electric motorcycle we are writing about is part of Norton Motorcycles' ten-year product plan. Robert Hentschel, the CEO of Norton Motorcycles, has noted that the brand will stay true to its British heritage while innovating for the future of mobility.
Norton Motorcycles was founded back in 1898 and has made a name for itself in competition. Since April 2020, Norton Motorcycles is owned by the TVS Motor Company, which is India's third-largest motorcycle manufacturer.