XP Zero Electric Motorcycle Gets More Power, More Torque With New Coil Driver Tech

Put together by the talented guys from Untitled Motorcycles, the XP Zero is already an incredible machine that boasts 110 hp and 140 ft-lb (190 Nm) of torque. And it's about to get even meaner with a boost from Exro's 100 Volt Coil Driver technology.
Developed in partnership with Zero Motorcycles, the XP Zero is not your regular motorcycle. It's a machine that breaks the norm and pushes the boundaries. Based on the Zero SR/F platform, the XP has a futuristic design that makes it look like it came straight out of "Blade Runner."
The integrated onboard ride computer only adds to that – and it's not there only for looks. It has 14 performance profiles that can turn the bike from a cruiser to a café racer.
The bike is equipped with an advanced all-electric powertrain capable of delivering 110 hp and almost twice the torque of a Ducati Panigale V4 R. That's enough to make the XP fly at a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). It's also incredibly fast, being able to go from 0 to 60 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds. That's actually faster than a Ferrari F50.
If all of these weren't impressive enough, the bike is actually getting even more power and more torque. Recently, Untitled Motorcycles teamed up with Exro, a Canadian-based company dedicated to enhancing the performance and efficiency of electrical power systems.
Exro will provide its proprietary 100 Volt Coil Driver technology to boost up the XP's performance. That means a 25 percent increase in power and 15 percent increase in torque, which give the bike a whopping 162 ft-lb (219 Nm). "To put it in context, that's the same torque as a Lotus Exige S, but in a vehicle that's 1,600lbs lighter," said Hugo Eccles, founder and design director of Untitled Motorcycles.
The modified XP Zero motorcycle is set to be unveiled at CES 2022. Those who want to get up close and personal with this futuristic bike can do so between January 5th and January 8th in Las Vegas.
