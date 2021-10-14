How to Score 5 Iconic '90s Cars for $35, the Hot Wheels Way

Custom Yamaha FZS600 Fazer Invokes the Mighty Cafe Racer Spirit With Gusto

A skilled set of hands can really work miracles when your tiresome machine begs to be customized. 19 photos



This time around, it all started with a factory-spec 2000 MY FZS600 Fazer from DOHC inline-four engine, which is linked to the bike’s drive chain through a six-speed transmission. By delivering 95 wild ponies at 11,500 rpm, the 599cc mill enables its bearer to run the quarter-mile in 12.8 seconds, while top speed is rated at 135 mph (217 kph).



When the Fazer crossed his workshop’s doorstep, Marcel began by removing the front fairing to make room for a state-of-the-art LED headlight. In the cockpit, he installed an Acewell tachometer and a tracker-style TRW handlebar, which sports Biltwell grips and underslung bar-end mirrors.



With these goodies in place, Galuszka's attention turned to FZS600’s rear end, where he fitted a custom subframe with integrated lighting. You will find a quilted leather saddle taking pride of place atop the new framework, while the license plate has been relocated to the left-hand side of the swingarm.



For additional stopping power, the brakes were rebuilt using fresh pads and top-grade floating discs. Moreover, BCD’s solo mastermind went about refurbishing the creature’s four-cylinder powerplant, along with its standard 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks.



The 599cc engine exhales via a unique set of heat-wrapped headers, which terminate in a single aftermarket muffler. To top it all off, Marcel proceeded to envelop the About a month ago, the autoevolution pages have been graced with the presence of “ Marc Ellus ” – a reworked BMW K100RT that hails from Marcel Galuszka’s Blackout Custom Design. Unsurprisingly, we noticed you folks were just as intrigued by this bespoke phenom as we were, so you probably won’t mind us featuring another one of BCD’s masterpieces today.This time around, it all started with a factory-spec 2000 MY FZS600 Fazer from Yamaha ’s lineup. The donor is powered by a liquid-cooledinline-four engine, which is linked to the bike’s drive chain through a six-speed transmission. By delivering 95 wild ponies at 11,500 rpm, the 599cc mill enables its bearer to run the quarter-mile in 12.8 seconds, while top speed is rated at 135 mph (217 kph).When the Fazer crossed his workshop’s doorstep, Marcel began by removing the front fairing to make room for a state-of-the-art LED headlight. In the cockpit, he installed an Acewell tachometer and a tracker-style TRW handlebar, which sports Biltwell grips and underslung bar-end mirrors.With these goodies in place, Galuszka's attention turned to FZS600’s rear end, where he fitted a custom subframe with integrated lighting. You will find a quilted leather saddle taking pride of place atop the new framework, while the license plate has been relocated to the left-hand side of the swingarm.For additional stopping power, the brakes were rebuilt using fresh pads and top-grade floating discs. Moreover, BCD’s solo mastermind went about refurbishing the creature’s four-cylinder powerplant, along with its standard 41 mm (1.6 inches) telescopic forks.The 599cc engine exhales via a unique set of heat-wrapped headers, which terminate in a single aftermarket muffler. To top it all off, Marcel proceeded to envelop the Fazer ’s front fender and stock fuel tank in a glamorous layer of pearlescent white paintwork, while the other components have been blacked out for contrast.