Bandit9 Supermarine Looks Like an Omnious Piece of Machinery That Venom Would Ride

For the last decade, Bandit9 has created unique handcrafted motorcycles with futuristic designs that are really hard to beat in the custom scene. But the shop's latest piece takes the cake. Bandit9's new aerospace engineering team put together over 400 components, which were cut with precision with the latest tech.Designed to be a speedy machine, Supermarine takes inspiration from the ocean (hence the name). Its fairing was created to mimic the flattened body of a Mobula Ray, allowing the motorcycle to cut the air with ease. Its frame, inspired by coral reefs, improves airflow on the straights and downforce on the bends.But don't be fooled by the organic shape of the bike because this machine is quite durable. The coral-shaped frame was crafted from 7075 aluminum, which is commonly used in missiles and other defense applications, while the body was made of race-specplastic. Riders have the option to choose a carbon-fiber body for the Supermarine.Depending on the power desired, the machine is available with two Triumph classic parallel twin engines. Thus, the bike can come with either a 900cc engine capable of delivering 74 hp, 59 Nm (lb-ft) of torque, and a 120 mph (193 kph) top speed, or a more powerful 1200cc one that can produce 103 hp and 83 Nm (lb-ft) of torque, and make the Supermarine capable of reaching a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).The bike features a standard five-speed transmission. However, riders may opt to upgrade it to a six-speed gearbox. The Supermarine comes with Nitron suspension and Brembo brakes as standard, but Bandit9 is offering customers the possibility to fit onto the bike Ohlins suspenders and Berginer brakes.This futuristic motorcycle is currently available for order. The shop expects deliveries for the Supermarine to start in December this year.