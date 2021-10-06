5 Turn Your Kid into a Petrolhead with This Toy Mobile Workshop

Metrongarage Are the Dream Buildings for the Dedicated Car Aficionado

We all know that garages are for more than just storing cars and tools these days. The garage has become, at least for dedicated gearheads, a showcase and a refuge. 14 photos



When Hogue wants to leave the pressures of work and travel behind, he heads out to the garage and spends time there with his friends. He and his pals spend time there talking about cars or Hogue takes a moment to be alone and perhaps fire up a cigar.



His garage – indeed all the garages designed by his Metrongarage firm – are built on a solid foundation of North American steel for their frames to allows for open concept options and wide floor spans.



A graduate in Architectural Design and Commercial Art with a minor in Fine Art and Business at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY., Hogue found his inspiration for his cutting-edge garage concepts during his studies.



“Design moves people. I see this everywhere: in the lines of a car that create simultaneous flow and tension, in the brushstrokes of a painting, and in the interplay of structure and space in architecture,” Hogue says.



According to Hogue,



“We thought that we would put together high-end garage building packages that would allow other folks like us to display their passion,” Hogue says. |”A special place for them and their cars to hang out: So we developed Metrongarage.” Gearhead and businessman Timothy Hogue has a personal garage, a two-story model called the Fuel City Loft, that he designed and prototyped and built in 2015 as he was engaged in starting up Metrongarage, a purveyor of dream structures aimed at the car and motorcycle enthusiast . He still runs the company today.When Hogue wants to leave the pressures of work and travel behind, he heads out to the garage and spends time there with his friends. He and his pals spend time there talking about cars or Hogue takes a moment to be alone and perhaps fire up a cigar.His garage – indeed all the garages designed by his Metrongarage firm – are built on a solid foundation of North American steel for their frames to allows for open concept options and wide floor spans.A graduate in Architectural Design and Commercial Art with a minor in Fine Art and Business at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY., Hogue found his inspiration for his cutting-edge garage concepts during his studies.“Design moves people. I see this everywhere: in the lines of a car that create simultaneous flow and tension, in the brushstrokes of a painting, and in the interplay of structure and space in architecture,” Hogue says.According to Hogue, his company is made up entirely of “car guys and gals” who live and breath for their vehicles. The team sports building designers and fabricators with some 30 years in the industry, and they use HSS Tubular Steel to create the buildings they design and fabricate.“We thought that we would put together high-end garage building packages that would allow other folks like us to display their passion,” Hogue says. |”A special place for them and their cars to hang out: So we developed Metrongarage.”

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.