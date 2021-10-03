This Custom Yamaha XJR1300 Is Darkness Incarnated, Crawls on Snazzy Kineo Hoops

Generally speaking, you might say that a skilled cinematographer like Grzegorz Korczak isn’t the sort of person who would establish a motorcycle customization firm. Ever since he had finished his studies at The Leon Schiller National Film School in Lodz, the Polish visual artist went on to assume some rather prestigious roles in a myriad of highly regarded productions.
To give you an idea, Korczak was a special effects director for the Oscar-nominated Rabbit a la Berlin, which – in all fairness – can’t be described as a modest achievement. However, this fellow’s growing passion for two-wheeled art would eventually get the better of him as time went by, leading to the foundation of Unikat Motorworks in Wroclaw, Poland.
What followed was an abundance of remarkable exploits that earned Grzegorz’s crew the respect and admiration of countless enthusiasts. In the past, a few of their most daring endeavors have been featured on autoevolution, the most recent of which was a BMW R 18 that saw an understated (yet equally astounding) makeover. Honestly, it should go without saying these Poles like to keep themselves busy, and we’re inclined to think that they won’t be hitting the brakes anytime soon.
After 500 hours of painstaking labor, it’s safe to conclude that Grzegorz and his team outdid themselves once again! Unikat kicked things off by consulting with their customer to decide which direction this venture ought to be heading, then the modifications began in earnest. Starting in the powertrain department, the Polish experts went about rebuilding the bike’s 1,251cc inline-four mill using an assortment of premium components, such as fresh piston rings, K&N air filters and a Stage 3 jet kit developed by Dynojet.
The bike’s standard exhaust system was discarded in favor of a unique four-into-two substitute, while the cylinder heads and Mikuni carbs have been refurbished for good measure. Additionally, Korczak’s surgeons disposed of the stock clutch mechanism and drive chain, making way for a top-shelf aftermarket setup. With these items installed, they proceeded to outsource a Yamaha YZF-R1's 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks, along with its dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) hydraulic brake rotors.
In terms of footwear, you will find a handsome pair of 17-inch Kineo hoops that sport Pirelli’s track-ready Diablo Supercorsa SC V3 tires. A modern lithium-ion battery is tasked with powering the XJR’s upgraded electrics, including its state-of-the-art Highsider headlight, LED turn signals and a digital Motoscope speedometer from Motogadget. For a tougher riding posture, the Polish specialists browsed Womet-Tech's catalog to obtain clip-on handlebars and rear-mounted foot pegs.
Last but not least, the entire structure was enveloped in a dark color scheme that looks seriously eerie, consisting of a black base and blue accents. Now, it's not far-fetched to say that Unikat’s one-off phenom might just be the most striking XJR1300-based entity we’ve seen in a long time. We’ll bet the owner was on cloud nine when he got to see this eerie predator in the metal!
