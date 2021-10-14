List of Cars Most Likely to Get You a Citation for Reckless Driving? The Saturn L200 on It

How to Score 5 Iconic '90s Cars for $35, the Hot Wheels Way

So you may be wondering which cars are on the radar when it comes to cops looking for outrageous driving. Your list surely includes some American muscle cars, some Italian supercars, a few German rides, or perhaps even a Maserati or a Chrysler Pacifica. 8 photos



Their data analysts compiled a list of the models most likely to net you a ticket for reckless driving, and they looked at a stretch of time from 2010 to 2019. The idea that the Dodge Challenger would make this list is almost a given, but it comes well down the line of reckless potential.



So which car heads the list? The award goes to the always dangerous and edgy...



The



But according to the data science and research team at



This list is indeed a revelation and flies in the face of all you hold to be true.



While at least one sports car, the



And to some of the Isuzu Rodeo drivers out there: stop your maddening insistence on driving to crash into everyone and any hapless tree in your way.



At any rate, here's the full top ten in order of lunacy: the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the Hyundai Genesis Coupe, the Isuzu Rodeo, the Nissan 370Z, the Cadillac ATS, the Volkswagen Comfort Coupe, the Dodge Ram 1500, the Chevrolet K1500 pickup, the Saturn L200 and last but not least, the Florida Man Dodge Challenger.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.