This Mouth-Watering Ducati Monster 750S I.E. Has a Mere 2,500 Miles on the Clock

It’s not hard to see why the Monster is one of the most successful motorcycle nameplates in history.
The 2002 MY Ducati Monster 750S I.E. presented above comes with fresh motor oil, Dunlop Sportmax rubber and a modern battery, while its digital counter shows less than 2,500 miles (4,000 km). Bologna’s phenom draws power from a fuel-injected SOHC L-twin engine, featuring four desmodromic valves and a healthy displacement of 748cc.
When the tachometer reads 8,750 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant will go about delivering 64 stallions to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. In the neighborhood of 6,500 revs per minute, you’ll get to experience a peak torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm).
Ultimately, the engine’s oomph enables the Monster 750S to go from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.3 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph). The bike’s powertrain is placed inside the most beautiful steel trellis frame ever constructed, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and an adjustable Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage.
At the front end, abundant stopping power is made possible thanks to 320 mm (12.6 inches) drilled rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers. Down south, braking duties are taken good care of by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc that’s mated to a twin-piston caliper. The Italian fiend has a dry weight of 394 pounds (179 kg), and its fuel capacity is rated at four gallons (15 liters).
This Monster appears to be in mint condition, and you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin! Ducati’s predator is heading to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve for another six days (until Thursday, December 30). For the time being, you’d only need a little over 4,000 bones to surpass the current bid, so don’t let this opportunity slip away!
When the tachometer reads 8,750 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant will go about delivering 64 stallions to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. In the neighborhood of 6,500 revs per minute, you’ll get to experience a peak torque output figure of 44 pound-feet (60 Nm).
Ultimately, the engine’s oomph enables the Monster 750S to go from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in 4.3 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph). The bike’s powertrain is placed inside the most beautiful steel trellis frame ever constructed, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and an adjustable Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage.
At the front end, abundant stopping power is made possible thanks to 320 mm (12.6 inches) drilled rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers. Down south, braking duties are taken good care of by a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc that’s mated to a twin-piston caliper. The Italian fiend has a dry weight of 394 pounds (179 kg), and its fuel capacity is rated at four gallons (15 liters).
This Monster appears to be in mint condition, and you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin! Ducati’s predator is heading to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, where it will be listed at no reserve for another six days (until Thursday, December 30). For the time being, you’d only need a little over 4,000 bones to surpass the current bid, so don’t let this opportunity slip away!