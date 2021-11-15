Custom Moto Guzzi 850 T3 Looks Phenomenal, Hosts Abundant Powertrain Upgrades

3 Moto Guzzi Celebrates 100 Years on the Market With Timberland Collab

In terms of footwear, the wheels were rebuilt using stainless-steel spokes and a premium set of alloy Morad rims, sporting top-grade Avon tires on both ends. As you glance at the cockpit, you will find a Motogadget Chronoclassic gauge nested inside a neat aluminum housing. For the finishing touch, Axel’s specialists applied a magnificent color scheme that incorporates polished aluminum surfaces, an olive-green base and gloss-black accents. When you’re looking to inject a healthy dose of bespoke flair into your Moto Guzzi, the German aftermarket architects over at Axel Budde’s Kaffeemaschine are your guys. The Hamburg-based enterprise is renowned for the flawless design language showcased on each and every one of their builds, incorporating smooth lines, perfect proportions and sexy cafe racer elements.To be frank, we just can’t seem to get tired of talking about these fellows’ remarkable undertakings, regardless of how often we visit their portfolio. A few weeks ago, we drooled over a divine 1984 MY Le Mans III that’s been subjected to Kaffeemaschine’s custom treatment , featuring masterfully-crafted bodywork and a displacement of no less than 1,000cc.In keeping with autoevolution’s Tuning Month theme, let’s take a look at how Axel and his crew worked their magic on a 1976 variant of Mandello del Lario’s 850 T3 family. The chosen donor is powered by a longitudinally-mounted 844cc V-twin engine, which is linked to a five-speed transmission and a shaft final drive. With four valves and a compression ratio of 9.5:1, the air-cooled mill is capable of generating 68 stallions at 7,000 rpm, leading to a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph).Budde’s moto surgeons began by adjusting the Guzzi ’s subframe in preparation for a new leather saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. On the other hand, the main framework was tweaked to accommodate an aluminum fuel tank topped with a tidy flip-up filler cap. In typical cafe racer fashion, the gas chamber flaunts curvy knee indentations on the flanks.The bike’s rear end is now supported by a modern pair of Ikon shocks, while the original forks pride themselves with fresh tubes and dampers. As you might’ve come to expect from a workshop like Kaffeemaschine, the 90-degree V-twin powerplant hasn’t been left untouched, either. The makeover consisted of fitting a lighter flywheel, larger valves and a Le Mans’ repurposed pistons, along with a high-performance camshaft and 36 mm Dell’Orto PHF carbs.Following an overhaul of the drivetrain componentry, the Germans wrapped thing up with a shiny stainless-steel exhaust system. According to Budde himself, the beast ’s upgraded power output figure should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 85 ponies, which is pretty impressive, to say the least! Furthermore, abundant stopping power is made possible thanks to new brake discs and Brembo calipers.In terms of footwear, the wheels were rebuilt using stainless-steel spokes and a premium set of alloy Morad rims, sporting top-grade Avon tires on both ends. As you glance at the cockpit, you will find a Motogadget Chronoclassic gauge nested inside a neat aluminum housing. For the finishing touch, Axel’s specialists applied a magnificent color scheme that incorporates polished aluminum surfaces, an olive-green base and gloss-black accents.