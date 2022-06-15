6K-Mile 2000 Ducati Monster 900 i.e. Is Virtually Immaculate, Wields Carbon Mufflers

It’s nimble and handsome, yet pleasingly affordable, which makes for a phenomenal bang-for-buck ratio.
At the dawn of the 21st century, Ducati’s beloved Monster nameplate ditched old-fashioned carburetion in favor of fuel injection technology. Enter the Monster 900 i.e. – a modernized stunner that retains its predecessor’s juicy styling elements, while injecting (pun absolutely intended) a good bit of upgraded hardware into the formula people knew and loved.
The Duc is put in motion by means of an air-cooled 904cc L-twin engine, featuring two valves per cylinder head and a Marelli EFI with 45 mm (1.8 inches) throttle bodies. When prompted, this desmodromic fiend is capable of delivering 78 ponies at 8,250 rpm and 53 pound-feet (72 Nm) of twist at about 6,750 spins.
In order to reach the rear cast alloy Brembo hoop, this force has to travel via a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive. Upon touching the pavement, it can propel Bologna’s titan from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in approximately 4.1 seconds. Furthermore, the Monster 900 i.e. is able to achieve a top speed of 134 mph (216 kph).
Suspension duties are assigned to 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks at the front and a remote-reservoir Ohlins shock absorber at the rear. Up north, stopping power comes from a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers. The rear three-spoke wheel is brought to a stop via a 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper.
Right above these paragraphs, you’ll spot a 2000 MY specimen whose five-digit analog odometer displays 6,300 miles (10,000 km). This bad boy comes equipped with youthful Continental ContiMotion tires and dual carbon fiber exhaust mufflers from Fast by Ferracci, as well as fresh timing belts, spark plugs and fluids.
The immaculate Monster we’re referring to is currently up for grabs at no reserve, and you’ve got two more days (until June 17) to register your best offer on Bring a Trailer. At the time of this article, the highest bid is placed at a very modest 3,000 bucks, but don’t expect it to stay that way until the auction ends.
