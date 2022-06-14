7K-Mile 2006 Ducati 999S Makes Use of Magnesium Hoops and Aftermarket Slipper Clutch

The public holds mixed opinions about this motorcycle’s aesthetics, though the same can’t really be said for its tarmac-shattering performance.
Before it was acquired by the current owner, this 2006 Ducati 999S received an abundance of aftermarket components from some of the industry’s most reputed brands. In the footwear department, we find 17-inch magnesium Marchesini wheels whose rims are wrapped in grippy Dunlop Sportmax Q3+ rubber with 2019 date codes.
As far as the drivetrain mods are concerned, we find a premium 14-tooth countershaft sprocket and a Yoyodyne slipper clutch cloaked in a vented carbon fiber cover. Up in the cockpit, the 999S carries a pair of SpeedyMoto clip-ons and adjustable CRG control levers, which are appropriately complemented by Acculine foot pegs.
Ducati’s missile had changed hands about two years ago, and it was subsequently fitted with new timing belts, spark plugs and air filters. Underneath its streamlined fairings, the bike hosts a 998cc Testastretta L-twin that’s connected to a six-speed transmission. This liquid-cooled leviathan comes equipped with a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system and eight desmodromic valves actuated via dual cams.
By delivering 143 savage horses at 9,750 rpm and 83 pound-feet (113 Nm) of torque at 8,000 spins, the engine can bring about a top speed of 172 mph (277 kph). In addition, Bologna’s stallion will only require 2.9 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) when it takes off from a standstill.
The 999S relies on a full suite of Ohlins suspension hardware, comprising TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and a piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage. Stopping power is generated by twin semi-floating discs at the front and a single brake rotor at the other end, all of which are paired with Brembo calipers.
This ruthless piece of machinery is heading to the auction block with a mere 7k miles (11,000 km) on the odometer, so it could end up being a part of your collection if you’ve got cash to burn. The no-reserve auction is taking place on Bring a Trailer, where you can submit your bids until June 16. For the time being, venturing to take the lead would set you back approximately eight grand.
