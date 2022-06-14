Ducati Streetfighter V2 Range Gets New Color Scheme, Looks Sharp

Ducati has made a few changes to the Streetfighter V2 range, which gets a new color scheme. The latter is called Storm Green, and it comes as an alternative to the existing Ducati Red model. So, those interested in having a bike in metallic green instead of red will be able to get just that starting next month.





The result is



This time, the frame is dark, while the contrasting elements are the footpegs, the exhaust tips, and the caps of the radiator. The five-spoke wheels, Sachs front shock absorbers, and the Showa BPF front fork are also finished in a dark shade, this time in black.



From a mechanical perspective, nothing is changed from the stock Streetfighter V2, so you still have the same engine, a Superquadro V2 with a 955-cc displacement, as well as a peak output of 153 horsepower at 10,750 rpm.



Peak torque is a respectable 101 Nm at 9,000 rpm, and the Italian marque prides itself on having an elastic powerplant, so it will be quick in every gear.



If you look at the Streetfighter V2 in detail and then compare it to the Panigale V2, the former comes with a shorter final ratio, which allows more torque to the wheel at road speeds to the detriment of a higher top speed.



While the main sprocket has 15 cogs, the rear sprocket has 45 on the Panigale V2, while the Streetfighter V2 has 43 cogs on the rear sprocket. It might seem like a small difference, but it can be felt immediately.



The rider can choose between three riding modes, Sport, Road, and Wet. The bike can be fitted with the Borgo Panigale brand's Multimedia system and



The new color scheme is based on a metallic shade of green that was chosen by Centro Stile Ducati , and it comes with a matte finish. The specialists at Centro Stile have blended the matte finish with metallic grain for a play of contrasts on the bike's different surfaces.The result is a sleek-looking bike that offers a different take on the classic look of a Ducati, which usually involves a red fairing, while the frame is in a contrasting color.This time, the frame is dark, while the contrasting elements are the footpegs, the exhaust tips, and the caps of the radiator. The five-spoke wheels, Sachs front shock absorbers, and the Showa BPF front fork are also finished in a dark shade, this time in black.From a mechanical perspective, nothing is changed from the stock Streetfighter V2, so you still have the same engine, a Superquadro V2 with a 955-cc displacement, as well as a peak output of 153 horsepower at 10,750 rpm.Peak torque is a respectable 101 Nm at 9,000 rpm, and the Italian marque prides itself on having an elastic powerplant, so it will be quick in every gear.If you look at the Streetfighter V2 in detail and then compare it to the Panigale V2, the former comes with a shorter final ratio, which allows more torque to the wheel at road speeds to the detriment of a higher top speed.While the main sprocket has 15 cogs, the rear sprocket has 45 on the Panigale V2, while the Streetfighter V2 has 43 cogs on the rear sprocket. It might seem like a small difference, but it can be felt immediately.The rider can choose between three riding modes, Sport, Road, and Wet. The bike can be fitted with the Borgo Panigale brand's Multimedia system and accessories from the performance catalog , which can help a user monitor the bike's performance using an app and the Ducati Data Analyzer.