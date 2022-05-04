Audi and Ducati Hold Joint Offroad Event With Common Design, What's Next?

Audi and Ducati have taken their relationship to the next step. Now, do not think of anything strange, as the two brands have teamed up for a double debut. Ducati has brought its DesertX motorcycle to Sardinia, Italy, and Audi brought its RS Q e-tron racing car from the Dakar Rally. Several lucky journalists got to drive and ride them both.
In case you were wondering, no, we were not among those lucky enough to get to drive Audi's Dakar racer or Ducati's new DesertX motorcycle. But let us move on, as we get to see fascinating imagery of the two vehicles sharing the road like never before.
The two vehicles were test-driven under the strict supervision of Emil Bergkvist, Stephane Peterhansel, Edouard Boulanger, Carlos Sainz, Lucas Cruz, and Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci.
Instead of just a photo session with a joint look for both vehicles, Audi and Ducati made the smart decision to join some of their presentations. It is not clear if they will do something like this again, but it sounds like a smart idea to us.
Since the Ducati rider got together with Audi's 2022 Dakar Rally roster, a couple of ride-along sessions also took place. Danilo Petrucci, a professional motorcycle racer with previous experience in MotoGP, and currently racing in the MotoAmerica Superbike Series, got to have one of his childhood dreams come true.
Ever since he was a child, Danilo Petrucci was a fan of Carlos Sainz, who used to race in the WRC back then. Now, the Italian rider got the chance to be a co-driver in the RS Q e-tron, which is Audi's most advanced racing car yet.
In case you missed it, the RS Q e-tron comes with a set of high-voltage batteries that are recharged by an energy converter. The batteries send power to the vehicle's electric motors, but the energy converter is a gasoline engine, as the vehicle was meant to race at high speed and in high-temperature environments in a grueling race of endurance and reliability across the desert.
With that out of the way, check out the wallpaper-suitable imagery in the photo gallery.
