Like-New 2013 Ducati Diavel AMG Special Edition Counts a Puny 26 Miles on the Clock

People like to poke fun at the cruising segment for its slow bikes, but some machines will have them eating their words.
We’re suckers for beastly muscle cruisers with tons of power and menacing aesthetics, so you can probably imagine how fond we are of the Ducati Diavel nameplate. Among its various iterations, you’ll find the AMG Special Edition released for the 2013 model year, and that’s what we’ll be looking at in the following paragraphs.
To be more exact, we’re about to introduce you to a speckless exemplar whose odometer reads fewer miles than a lot of people’s daily commute. The Italian phenom is going on the block with 26 miles (42 km) under its belt, which means that you could be the next person to take it for a spin!
If you’ve got cash to burn and a serious desire for brute force, then feel free to make your way to the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website within the next two days. The auction will be ending on June 18, and the top bidder is prepared to spend $10k at the time of this article. Now, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about the mighty Diavel’s fundamental characteristics.
Its anatomy features a trellis skeleton made of tubular steel, which flanks a liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° L-twin powerhouse with dual belt-driven camshafts, Mitsubishi EFI componentry and a colossal displacement of 1,198cc. By delivering up to 162 hp and 94 pound-feet (128 Nm) of torque at the crank, the engine can push Ducati’s cruiser from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.8 mind-warping seconds.
The Diavel AMG weighs 452 pounds (205 kg) without fluids, and it can hit a top speed of 157 mph (253 kph). Plentiful stopping power is brought into existence by means of drilled brake discs, top-shelf Brembo calipers and Bosch ABS. In terms of suspension, this two-wheeled goliath packs 50 mm (two-inch) inverted Marzocchi forks and a Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage.
