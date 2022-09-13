1970 Mustang Parked in a Barn for Nearly 40 Years Proves Ford Metal Is Tough

Cars that spend a very long time in the same spot typically struggle to deal with the invasion of rust, and occasionally, they encounter so much metal damage they become complete wrecks.
Unfortunately, saving a rust bucket is a project that not even the most experienced restorers are willing to start, and this is how great classic icons end up going dark after years spent in hiding.
The 1970 Mustang that eBay seller bayharborbay has recently listed for sale proves that old-school metal can also pass the test of time with flying colors. This is because the car, after spending close to 40 years in the same spot, is still surprisingly solid – despite obviously showing its age. The seller explains the rust has invaded the undersides, and the floor comes with a hole on the driver’s side.
But other than that, the car is surprisingly solid, especially when taking into account not only its age but also how many years it spent in hiding.
When it comes to the engine under the hood, there’s little reason to be excited.
This Ford Mustang is powered by a six-cylinder engine, and if you want to walk away right now, we won’t judge. Six-cylinder Mustangs aren’t necessarily highly desirable classics, but on the other hand, they could make for very neat daily drivers with the proper restoration work.
The 1970 Mustang was available with a choice of two six-cylinder powerplants. First, it was the 250 (4.1-liter) also offered on the MY 1969 and which developed 155 horsepower. New this year, however, was a 200 (3.3-liter) with 120 horsepower.
At the end of the day, this Mustang looks like it deserves a second chance, though the selling price might be a little bit too ambitious. The owner is willing to let the car go for $4,500, and you can find it parked in Hamilton, Ohio for in-person inspections.
The 1970 Mustang that eBay seller bayharborbay has recently listed for sale proves that old-school metal can also pass the test of time with flying colors. This is because the car, after spending close to 40 years in the same spot, is still surprisingly solid – despite obviously showing its age. The seller explains the rust has invaded the undersides, and the floor comes with a hole on the driver’s side.
But other than that, the car is surprisingly solid, especially when taking into account not only its age but also how many years it spent in hiding.
When it comes to the engine under the hood, there’s little reason to be excited.
This Ford Mustang is powered by a six-cylinder engine, and if you want to walk away right now, we won’t judge. Six-cylinder Mustangs aren’t necessarily highly desirable classics, but on the other hand, they could make for very neat daily drivers with the proper restoration work.
The 1970 Mustang was available with a choice of two six-cylinder powerplants. First, it was the 250 (4.1-liter) also offered on the MY 1969 and which developed 155 horsepower. New this year, however, was a 200 (3.3-liter) with 120 horsepower.
At the end of the day, this Mustang looks like it deserves a second chance, though the selling price might be a little bit too ambitious. The owner is willing to let the car go for $4,500, and you can find it parked in Hamilton, Ohio for in-person inspections.