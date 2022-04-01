1970 Ford Mustang Rotting Away on Private Property Looks Like a Very Ambitious Pony

Anyone who stepped into a Ford dealership back in 1970 and wanted to order a Mustang was first offered the 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder engine with 120 horsepower. A second six-cylinder (which was also available in 1969) could be fitted on the new Mustang as well, this time in the form of a 250 (4.1-liter) with 155 horsepower.
However, it’s not a secret that most buyers have never been big fans of six-cylinders. But on the other hand, these two units were just the perfect choices for Mustang fans who weren’t necessarily interested in V8 power, as some people out there only wanted the coolness of Ford’s pony in a more economical package.
This is how the Mustang you see in these photos was born.
The car rolled off the assembly lines with a six-cylinder under the hood, and while the same unit continues to be inside, nobody should expect it to work.
The images pretty much speak for themselves. This Mustang has been sitting for years in what looks like a yard, so it obviously requires plenty of work not necessarily to look new but to actually become a road-worthy vehicle.
Almost every body part will have to be replaced completely, eBay seller gunnery-sergeant explains, as the rust has taken its toll. The reason is as simple as it could be: the Mustang was parked under the clear sky likely a long time ago, and this produced metal issues that someone else would now have to deal with.
The Calypso Coral finish can still be seen, and inside, you’ll find Vermillion Red bucket seats, as well as a series of various other parts (some extras are also sold as part of the deal).
On the other hand, it’s very clear that this isn’t an easy project. But despite this, the Mustang won’t sell cheap, as the owner isn’t willing to let it go for less than $6,000.
