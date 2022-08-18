World's Only Black 1970 Plymouth Superbird Comes Out of Hiding, Flaunts Unique Air Grabber

Introduced in 1970, the Plymouth Superbird was pretty much the company's own take on the Dodge Charger Daytona, which rolled out in 1969. Both winged muscle cars were created as homologation specials for NASCAR racing and both are quite rare and sought-after collectibles nowadays.
Granted, the Daytona is the rarest of the two with only 503 units built, but the Superbird isn't all that common either. The actual figure is unknown, but most experts agree that Plymouth put together around 1,935 examples.
The HEMI-powered Superbird is the rarest one out there because only 135 customers went with the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8. The Superbird you see here is not one of those HEMI gems but it's actually much rarer thanks to its black paint. More specifically, it's the only black 1970 Plymouth Superbird out there.
Mopar gearheads will be quick to point out that black wasn't available on this winged muscle car back in the day. And they'd be right because this Superbird actually left the factory in Sunfire Yellow. Yes, this Plymouth was repainted in the past and it's no longer an all-original classic, but there's no need to lose our heads over it because the car comes with a cool story.
While it is a true Superbird that still has its original build sheet, its early history is somewhat of a mystery. No one knows what happened from 1970 until 1983 when it was found abandoned on the streets of Los Angeles.
Purchased from a police impound auction, the car ended up with a guy who had a heavy metal band named Black Ice. It's this guy that repainted the car black and added "Black Ice" decals on the rear fenders (which have since been removed).
Not only that, but he also modified the hood to include an air grabber. While these were common on Plymouths in the early 1970s, they weren't offered on the Superbird, so it's yet another feature that makes it unique among its "winged warrior" siblings.
Having spent a few years in Alaska as "Black Ice," the Superbird was then sold to a guy who gave the black coating a refresh. It was then purchased by Bob Jennings, a Superbird and Daytona enthusiast, who still owns the one-off Mopar as of 2022.
Originally fitted with a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) four-barrel V8 and a four-speed manual, the Superbird now rocks a 440 six-barrel mill. There's no info as to when the swap occurred, but it's a period correct replacement since Plymouth also offered six-barrel 440s in the Superbird.
All told, this "winged warrior" is at least three elements away from being an all-original collectible, but this is exactly what makes it special. Sure, nothing beats a numbers-matching V8 in the eyes of die-hard collectors, but a modified Superbird with a cool story to tell is definitely better than a rusty Mopar abandoned in a junkyard.
And needless to say, the 1970 Plymouth Superbird looks downright gorgeous in black. The more I look at it the more I become annoyed with the fact that they weren't available in this hue. What gives, Plymouth?
The car now spends a lot of time in storage, being part of the Jennings Wing Cars collection, but Bob recently decided it's time to take it out for a spin and share its fantastic story. Hit the play button below to find out more about it.
The HEMI-powered Superbird is the rarest one out there because only 135 customers went with the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8. The Superbird you see here is not one of those HEMI gems but it's actually much rarer thanks to its black paint. More specifically, it's the only black 1970 Plymouth Superbird out there.
Mopar gearheads will be quick to point out that black wasn't available on this winged muscle car back in the day. And they'd be right because this Superbird actually left the factory in Sunfire Yellow. Yes, this Plymouth was repainted in the past and it's no longer an all-original classic, but there's no need to lose our heads over it because the car comes with a cool story.
While it is a true Superbird that still has its original build sheet, its early history is somewhat of a mystery. No one knows what happened from 1970 until 1983 when it was found abandoned on the streets of Los Angeles.
Purchased from a police impound auction, the car ended up with a guy who had a heavy metal band named Black Ice. It's this guy that repainted the car black and added "Black Ice" decals on the rear fenders (which have since been removed).
Not only that, but he also modified the hood to include an air grabber. While these were common on Plymouths in the early 1970s, they weren't offered on the Superbird, so it's yet another feature that makes it unique among its "winged warrior" siblings.
Having spent a few years in Alaska as "Black Ice," the Superbird was then sold to a guy who gave the black coating a refresh. It was then purchased by Bob Jennings, a Superbird and Daytona enthusiast, who still owns the one-off Mopar as of 2022.
Originally fitted with a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) four-barrel V8 and a four-speed manual, the Superbird now rocks a 440 six-barrel mill. There's no info as to when the swap occurred, but it's a period correct replacement since Plymouth also offered six-barrel 440s in the Superbird.
All told, this "winged warrior" is at least three elements away from being an all-original collectible, but this is exactly what makes it special. Sure, nothing beats a numbers-matching V8 in the eyes of die-hard collectors, but a modified Superbird with a cool story to tell is definitely better than a rusty Mopar abandoned in a junkyard.
And needless to say, the 1970 Plymouth Superbird looks downright gorgeous in black. The more I look at it the more I become annoyed with the fact that they weren't available in this hue. What gives, Plymouth?
The car now spends a lot of time in storage, being part of the Jennings Wing Cars collection, but Bob recently decided it's time to take it out for a spin and share its fantastic story. Hit the play button below to find out more about it.