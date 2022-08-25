Jeff Gordon Pauses Retirement for Indianapolis Race, Will Drive a 911 GT3 Cup

Jeff Gordon is set to return to the racetrack after a six-year absence that started with his retirement from competition. Contrary to what you might expect at first, the 51-year-old racing driver will not get behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup car, but in an entirely different vehicle.
Gordon is set to race in a Porsche 911 GT3 in the Invitational Class of the Porsche Carrera Cup. The good news for Jeff Gordon is that he will be racing on familiar ground, as he is set to compete at Indianapolis.
For those of you who are familiar with Jeff Gordon's career, you do not need anyone to remind you that he was the first driver in NASCAR history to obtain five wins at the Brickyard 400. Back when that accomplishment was crowned by Jeff, Michael Schumacher was the only driver to have won more than four races at the track in Indianapolis.
Jeff Gordon is set to compete in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup race from September 2-4, 2022, on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Joining him will be Ray Evernham, his former pit box chief, who has assisted Gordon in this role for three of his four NASCAR Cup titles.
This year's competition, held over the Labor Day Weekend in the U.S., will have over 30 identical Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars. Jeff Gordon will be the number 24 entry, and you do not need to be one of his fans to know that the number in question was on his car for each of his 93 wins in NASCAR.
The race will be broadcast live on the official series website, as well as on IMSA.TV. Opening practice is on Friday afternoon, while qualifying and the race will be on Saturday. There will be a second race on Sunday afternoon, so if you are not attending a Labor Day party of any kind, you have something to watch.
If you are, you can still watch the race on your smartphone, or at least listen to the IMSA Radio play-by-play commentary with a set of wireless earbuds.
