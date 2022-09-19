1988 Chevrolet C-30 Wrecker Sitting for Years Gets a Second Chance at Towing and Tagging

Like a deserted house, an abandoned vehicle’s condition will deteriorate with time, letting in all manner of vices from nature that will eventually suck them into the ground. Vehicles, unlike homes, have engines, and depending on the condition they were last left in – there's always hope they'll run again. Chris of NoNonsenseKnowHow YouTube channel knows this too well.
Mark Twain once said, "Find a job you enjoy doing, and you'll never have to work a day in your life." Relatedly, Chris turned his love for reviving deserted classics into a career – so far, so good.
He recently bumped into a treasure trove of abandoned classic cars, and he's been getting them up and running one after the other.
In his latest episode, he tried his luck on a 1988 Chevrolet C-30 Wrecker that had been sitting for seven years. According to the lot's owner, the truck ran and worked when last parked.
The 1988 truck was a third-generation C/K series truck that was produced from 1973 to 1991. Compared to the previous model, the 1988 C-30 came with several improvements, including the rounded line.
The third generation Chevy C/K series trucks also came with two small block variants. The 305 (5-liter V8) and the 350 (5.7-liter V8).
"We've got a small block gasser, hopefully, a 350 and not a 305 with TBI on it because you know that was the thing starting in 87," Chris said after popping off the hood.
Compared to the Carburetor, the TBI sprays fuel into the throttle body. The former relies on the intake vacuum to channel fuel from the bowl via the metering circuits to the airstream. Car experts praise the TBI systems for being easier to start. Also, they don't require routine adjustments like carburetors.
Like any other classic car, Chris revives, he does a little engine bay inspection, checking for fluids before trying to crank them up. Fortunately, the '88 Chevy truck’s engine looked healthy and it didn't take long before it roared to life (on starter fluid). The fuel lines were rusted, but Chris plugged in an auxiliary fuel tank, and it was good to go.
"We'll just get a fuel pump in and a couple of tires, some brakes, and it'll be cruising," Chris revealed after hooking up an auxiliary tank.
He also checked the wheel lift and winch. The truck would be useless without these. Luckily, they worked fine and only needed some servicing. Chris is looking to restore this truck and make it operational before flipping it for profit.
We'd love to tell you more about this revival, but we'd rather you enjoy the rest of the clean-up and restoration process in the video below.
