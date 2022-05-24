Chevy Truck Does Fusion Dance With Old Cadillac Escalade, End Result Now for Sale

Sometimes when it comes to classic cars, less is more. We can all remember a time a custom car could've become a certified classic only for its designer to go completely off the deep end in terms of design. With a simple change to this Chevy truck's front clip and a change of wheels, you have something as mean-looking as it is capable.
Oh, one other minute little mod that this 2004 Chevy 3500 truck is a twin-turbocharged 500 cubic inch V8 jetting a very healthy 1425hp and 1671 lb-ft of torque. Well then, so much for our narratives about less is more. But no matter, it's not like that detracts from what he has to show you here today. A custom truck so clean and so powerful, we couldn't help but fawn all over it.
This truck, for sale via Gateway Classic Cars of Scottsdale, Arizona, was originally built to haul Bonneville Salt Flat racers to and from their home base in Illinois all the way to Utah and back, with some blisteringly fast standing mile times in-between of course. But, because modern petrolheads are so difficult to satiate, the truck wound up taking on a life of its own.
With the striking front clip off of a second-generation Escalade and sitting on Brentz 22-inch wheels at all four corners, you have the makings of a custom truck that's guaranteed to make people look twice or at least turn their heads in amazement as you galivant around town blasting Kid Rock out of the stereo.
All while making well sure that any Prius or Tesla drivers in your immediate vicinity is forced to watch in horror as both turbo wastegates open, leaving them in a cloud of exhaust and tire smoke. The price for this luxury? $52,000 before taxes and fees. Not bad, not bad at all. Check back for more custom car profiles and so much more here on autoevolution.
